Prime Living Developments, a real estate development company, has officially launched in the Egyptian market, backed by the extensive expertise of its founders, who bring over 15 years of experience and a proven track record in delivering diverse residential projects.

Mohamed Atef, CEO of Prime Living Developments, stated that the company boasts a strong portfolio of projects located in strategic areas including North House, Bait Al Watan, North Rehab, Andalus Gardens, New Narges, South Suez, New Lotus, and New Heliopolis.

He added that the company is currently progressing with construction works across many of these projects according to the scheduled timelines, reflecting its commitment to quality and reliability for its clients.

All construction activities are supervised directly by Prime Living’s specialized team, ensuring exceptional execution quality and adherence to the highest construction standards.

Looking ahead, Prime Living plans to expand into West Cairo, with new projects in Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October City, aiming to meet the growing demand for premium residential units in these vibrant locations.

The CEO emphasized that customer trust remains the cornerstone of Prime Living’s growth strategy, reaffirming the company’s dedication to delivering projects on time and in line with approved engineering and quality standards.