Kuwait City: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union of Investment Companies (UIC), marking the start of a strategic collaboration to support the development of The Report: Kuwait 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, UIC will serve as the publication’s principal financial partner, contributing to the production of a comprehensive analysis of Kuwait’s investment landscape.

The partnership reflects Kuwait’s broader efforts to increase international awareness of the country’s evolving financial and investment ecosystem. Through this initiative, UIC will play an active role in providing analytical insights and facilitating access to key stakeholders, contributing to the report’s in-depth research process.

UIC’s support will enable Oxford Business Group to conduct interviews and gather research across strategic sectors, while members of UIC will benefit from year-long access to OBG’s global intelligence platform, which provides data and analysis on over 35 markets worldwide.

Abdullah Hamad Al-Terkait, Chairman of UIC, said the collaboration aligns with their commitment to advancing Kuwait’s role as a leading investment destination.

“Our partnership with Oxford Business Group underscores UIC’s strategy to strengthen the local investment environment and increase Kuwait’s visibility among global investors. By collaborating with an internationally recognised research platform, we aim to provide high-quality, transparent information that supports both domestic and international decision-makers,” he said.

Cristina-Gabriela Mirica, OBG’s Country Director for Kuwait, highlighted the importance of engaging with key financial institutions to ensure robust coverage of Kuwait’s economic priorities.

“UIC brings deep insight into Kuwait’s financial and investment sectors. Their participation will help shape a forward-looking analysis of market dynamics, regulatory changes and investment opportunities as the country advances its economic diversification goals,” she said.

The Report: Kuwait 2025 will examine developments across sectors including financial services, real estate, energy, and technology. The publication comes at a time when Kuwait is intensifying efforts to support sustainable growth and private sector participation under the framework of New Kuwait Vision 2035. The report will feature interviews with high-profile public and private sector leaders and provide a data-driven overview of the investment climate and business outlook.

This collaboration supports OBG’s broader mission to deliver in-depth analysis across emerging markets and contributes to UIC’s strategy to enhance transparency, support national development goals, and position Kuwait as a regional hub for business and investment.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me’aisem First Dubai UAE

6th Floor 105 Victoria Street

London SW1E 6DT

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register

