United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, has announced the establishment of the third Ministry of Education Youth Council. This initiative aims to develop young people's skills and empower them to play a pivotal role in advancing the national education sector.

The new council comprises 14 members from diverse sectors within the MoE, selected based on professional criteria to support the Council's objectives and the initiative’s overarching goals. This initiative aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Youth Agenda 2031, reflecting the nation’s commitment to empowering youth as key drivers of progress across various areas of government work.

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to empowering youth by offering them opportunities to develop innovative educational ideas and initiatives that advance public education. He highlighted that the Council plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing young talents in the field of national educational development.

His Excellency added: “Youth are vital to the national education system, and maximising their potential is key to achieving the UAE's educational goals. Activating the Council is a priority for the Ministry to drive future progress.”

The Ministry of Education Youth Council aims to achieve goals aligned with the leadership's vision for youth in the UAE. These include establishing national youth groups, enhancing their role in sustainable national development, addressing issues relevant to youth, attracting youth to the education sector, and equipping them with tools for future foresight to drive progress across various government fields.