Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Environment, met with Mohamed El Araby, Managing Director of L’Oréal Egypt, to review the company’s sustainability roadmap, including its efforts to implement extended producer responsibility, raise environmental awareness, and advance environmental protection. The meeting was attended by Eng. Sherif Abd el Rahim, Head of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency; Yasser Abdallah, Head of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA); Eng. Nesreen El Baz, Head of the Environmental Management Sector; Eng. Yousra Abdel Aziz, Head of Plastic Unit; Dr. Ruba Ali, Regional Director of Government Relations for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); and Nahla Mokhtar, Corporate Affairs, Engagement and Sustainability Director at L’Oréal Egypt.

Dr. Manal Awad reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting investments in environmental and climate-related sectors, while transforming environmental challenges into opportunities for economic growth, income generation, and the creation of innovative jobs. This approach supports Egypt’s transition toward a green economy and aligns with the national circular economy strategy, which promotes the use of agricultural waste as a key raw material for industry.

The Minister also reviewed the company’s sustainability and scientific research initiatives, including efforts to reduce carbon emissions and ensure safe waste disposal in collaboration with a packaging manufacturer using recycled plastic, with the goal of achieving zero waste across the production process.

Dr. Awad further encouraged joint efforts to reduce emissions and engage in carbon credit trading, in line with the ministry’s strategic plans. She highlighted the importance of providing technical support and implementing public awareness initiatives to motivate consumers to return empty packaging for recycling, helping minimize production waste and advance extended producer responsibility.

The Minister welcomed the idea of organizing a field visit to the factory to explore the sustainability practices implemented on ground.

Mohamed El Araby, Managing Director of L’Oréal Egypt, presented the company’s projects in line with Egypt’s sustainable development goals, including research in green sciences. Since establishing operations in Egypt in 2009 with four business sectors, L’Oréal Egypt has invested over €100 million, offering 14 global brands and implementing five international CSR programs in Egypt.

El Araby also noted that the company has achieved 100% renewable energy, water recycling in production processes, and implemented a range of CSR initiatives targeting youth and women. He also mentioned that L’Oréal Egypt is on track to meet its ambitious carbon reduction goals for 2026 and continues to advance circular economy efforts through extended producer responsibility.

He emphasized that sustainability and environmental protection remain top priorities for L’Oréal Egypt, and the company is committed to partnering with the Egyptian government to create meaningful impact. The company also plays a key role in community development by implementing a strategy that integrates sustainability, capacity-building, women’s empowerment, environmental research, and awareness campaigns addressing environmental challenges, including plastic pollution.