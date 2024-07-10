Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties in collaboration with Export Bahrain, announced the official opening of ‘Mahali’ - a premier retail initiative aimed at supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Bahrain. This initiative followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the aforementioned two parties and was inaugurated at Seef Mall under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce and Chairman of Export Bahrain.

In attendance were Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Export Bahrain Chief Executive Officer Ms. Safa Sharif A.Khaleq, other stakeholders, industry leaders, and members of the business community.

The partnership leverages Seef Properties’ sub-brand to provide dedicated retail spaces at its flagship location. Selected local businesses will benefit from displaying their products and services to a larger number of customers and attract a wider audience through their physical location. The opening ceremony featured an exclusive preview of Mahali’s spaces, a portion of which are dedicated exclusively to beneficiaries of Export Bahrain. The location is strategically positioned to enhance businesses’ market presence.

H.E. Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce said: “This collaboration is a critical advancement in reinforcing the support structure for Bahraini SMEs. By providing access to prime retail spaces, we are significantly enhancing the capacity of local businesses to expand their market reach and strengthen their presence in both domestic and international markets. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that will drive sustainable economic growth.”

Seef Properties CEO, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This initiative marks a milestone for our support of Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Mahali addresses key issues facing the growth of local businesses, providing them with premium retail space in an attractive location. Our goal is to empower these beneficiaries, allowing their businesses to thrive and reach their full potential as contributors to the national economy.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ali Mahmood Ali Founder of Jerar Foods said: “Being part of Mahali has opened new doors for our business. The support from Seef Properties and Export Bahrain has enabled us to enhance our product display and attract more customers. The strategic location and the cost benefits have significantly boosted our brand’s appeal and market presence.”

Located on Level 1, Mahali offers tenants fit-out elements that will harmonize seamlessly with Seef Mall – Seef District’s overall brand identity, making for attractive spaces for growing businesses at discounted rates.