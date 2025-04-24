Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), in partnership with the Family Development Foundation, has unveiled six key services and programs under the “Barakatna” initiative.

Designed to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens and their caregivers, the initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s integrated community care ecosystem while fostering family and social cohesion.

The launch aligns with the objectives of the “Year of Community,” emphasizing holistic support for families. It also reflects the leadership’s vision of placing senior citizens at the heart of society, in recognition of their lifelong contributions to nation-building, and reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to a compassionate and inclusive social development model.

“Barakatna” is one of the strategic initiatives led by the Department of Community Development, developed in close coordination with key government partners in the Emirate. It is grounded in the Department’s proactive approach to identifying societal needs and challenges through studies, surveys, and other social monitoring tools. The Family Development Foundation is responsible for overseeing the implementation of services, in collaboration with a network of entities that includes the Department of Government Enablement, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, and PureHealth.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, stated that the “Barakatna” initiative reflects the deep-rooted values of Emirati society and embodies the leadership’s commitment to the wellbeing of senior citizens within a strong, supportive family and community environment.

“We designed this initiative following an in-depth review of the challenges facing caregivers, with the goal of easing their daily burdens and empowering them to carry out their noble responsibilities toward their parents. It is about helping them strike a healthy balance between work and family life. Family caregiving is not just a duty it is a living expression of loyalty and a foundation for a cohesive, resilient society.”

The initiative offers six integrated services. Among them is to Obtain Temporary Alternative Care for Senior Citizens, implemented by the Family Development Foundation. This service allows primary caregivers to request temporary care for elderly parents who are unable to care for themselves and require ongoing assistance. Care is provided for up to 8 hours per day, once per week, for a total of 48 days per year, enabling caregivers to attend to personal responsibilities, spend time with their families, and ease the demands of daily life.

Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, emphasized that the Foundation operates under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood – “Mother of the Nation.” She noted that the Foundation is committed to providing a comprehensive psychosocial support system for senior citizens, enhancing their abilities, and ensuring their full integration into society.

“The ‘Barakatna’ initiative contributes to improving the quality of life for caregivers by offering practical, tailored solutions that reflect their day-to-day reality,” she said. “By supervising the implementation of these services, the Foundation seeks to strengthen family cohesion and promote a culture of shared responsibility advancing Abu Dhabi’s broader goals for a more inclusive, compassionate, and sustainable society.”

The Government Empowerment Authority is offering to Obtain Approval for Flexible Working Systems for Caregivers of their Parents, which allows caregivers to obtain a formal certificate granting them access to flexible work policies within government entities. This enables them to balance their professional and caregiving responsibilities more effectively.

His Excellency Ahmad Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Government Empowerment Authority – Abu Dhabi, stated:

“This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to senior citizens and to supporting caregivers in the workplace. Through our partnership with the Department of Community Development, we aim to establish flexible, forward-thinking policies that enhance social cohesion and empower employees to care for their parents through proactive services.”

The Department of Municipalities and Transport is offering a service to Additional Units for Special Cases Approval, allowing families to make structural modifications to their homes in order to create dedicated, private, and comfortable living spaces for senior family members.

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of both the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, described “Barakatna” as:

“A practical solution for developing advanced residential infrastructure tailored to meet the needs of senior citizens, while also enabling caregivers to fulfill their responsibilities in a comprehensive and supportive way. Our approach focuses on building sustainable, family-centric communities that elevate the quality of life for all residents.”

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is offering three additional services under the initiative:

Obtain Home Improvements for Senior Citizens, to renovate and upgrade living facilities for senior citizens according to safety and comfort standards.

Obtaining Approval to Extend the Repayment Period of Housing Loans, extending the repayment period for housing loans by an additional five years to reduce financial pressure on caregivers.

Selling and Buying Housing Grants for Children's Proximity to Parents, allowing families to relocate closer to one another to foster family unity and create more supportive environments for seniors, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center.

His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al-Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, expressed his pride in the Authority’s contribution to the initiative: We value the continuous guidance of our leadership in ensuring comprehensive care for senior citizens. Through ‘Barakatna,’ we are committed to offering flexible housing solutions that reflect the realities of caregivers, support family stability, and promote greater social wellbeing.

The Department of Community Development affirms that “Barakatna” marks the beginning of a broader framework of family-focused policies and programs aimed at empowering Emirati households and supporting diverse social segments ensuring continued social development and enhancing quality of life throughout the Emirate.