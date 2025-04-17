South Africa’s small businesses may be the backbone of the economy – but for many, staying upright is the challenge. High operating costs, limited networks, and lack of funding keep countless SMMEs from scaling. The Innovator Trust is flipping that narrative.

Recognising these barriers, the Innovator Trust through their latest initiative, the Innovator Trust Accelerator Programme (ITAP), is offering more than just encouragement. Providing support beyond just lip service, SMME businesses have received structured business development support to the value of R165,000, offering them the opportunity to invest in key areas that are practical and essential for their particular business.

"There's a particularly delicate balance that we cannot ignore when supporting SMMEs. Financial support alone is not enough to ensure business longevity. Yet, the financial support is equally important because these businesses have very real, practical needs too," says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

From funding to mentorship, technical assistance to customer access – ITAP is a full-circle solution for tech-focused entrepreneurs ready to scale. Beneficiaries gain access to tools previously out of reach, including high-value software, digital infrastructure, and expert guidance and mentorship.

Thabo Moloi, operations director at Eagle-Trace Solutions, is one of the programme’s success stories: “The introduction of proper accounting systems helped streamline our finances. Monthly performance reviews have also encouraged accountability and planning, ensuring that the business remains competitive. The Innovator Trust has provided invaluable business development resources. Structured mentorship and technical support have helped businesses like mine enhance operational efficiency."

Simangele Mphahlele, CEO of digital recruitment platform Ejoobi, highlights the strategic edge the programme provides: "I truly value that they've put us in front of potential customers, which is a big deal. If we meet the brief, we can secure direct business with them. It makes all the difference."

“It’s the first programme where I felt truly seen – where people understand my needs without judgement,” Mphahlele adds.

ITAP doesn’t stop at the technical. It focuses on human connections, too.

We can unanimously agree that technology is a necessity for business growth. Yet, many small businesses struggle with the costs of essential digital tools. Through ITAP, participants have been able to integrate technology into their business models in ways that were previously out of reach.

"Innovator Trust covered some of the expensive software licenses and sales tools we needed," explains Mphahlele. "Without that support, we wouldn't be in the position we are in today. Our training was also more internationally aligned, helping us think beyond local markets."

The numbers show commitment. The support – both financial and strategic – is designed to break real-world barriers. Webinars on cybersecurity, digital transformation, and automation equip entrepreneurs to compete locally and grow globally.

"Having access to advanced technical support has allowed my business to improve on-site efficiency and professionalism. These advancements have positioned us competitively in the local market and will enable continuous innovation. We’re better prepared to scale internationally because of this,” Moloi says.

Applications are now open. If you’re a South African tech entrepreneur ready to scale, visit www.innovatortrust.co.za or email keneuoe@innovatortrust.co.za for more information.

