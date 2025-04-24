Egypt - Export Development Bank of Egypt’s (EBank) board approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 13.60 billion from EGP 9.89 billion, as per a bourse disclosure.

The bank will increase its capital by EGP 3.703 billion through the distribution of a stock dividend of 0.374:1 shares.

EBank recorded net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at EGP 5.203 billion in 2024, an annual surge of 54.15% from EGP 3.375 billion.

