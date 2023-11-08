His Excellency Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, and His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the CEO of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company “Mumtalakat”, recently conducted a visit to the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), a local portfolio company of Mumtalakat. During their visit, they were warmly welcomed by Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, the Chairman of the Institute, and Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, who holds the position of CEO.

During the visit, the esteemed guests were provided with an in-depth tour of the DANAT Laboratory. The tour highlighted the cutting-edge tools, equipment, and devices employed for the analysis and examination of gemstones. The presentation also showcased high-precision devices and advanced technologies utilized to discern the properties of gemstones. Additionally, the guests were informed about the institute's prestigious international accreditations, underscoring its status as the world's leading pearl testing laboratory and the pioneering educational center of its kind in the region.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, and His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the CEO of Mumtalakat, received a detailed explanation about the operational procedures within the laboratories. This included insights into the meticulous processes involved in examining pearls and gemstones, issuing examination certificates, and determining their origins. They were also briefed on the institute's exceptional and comprehensive services, ranging from studies and training to programs and activities. DANAT boasts a distinguished team with diverse expertise in geology, comprising both local and international talents, who have been extensively trained and experienced. This collective knowledge has significantly contributed to the elevation of "DANAT" into the world's preeminent laboratory in its category.

Throughout the visit, DANAT team highlighted the Institute's pivotal role in executing the National Plan for the Revival of the Pearl Sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, initiated by Mumtalakat. They emphasized the Institute's dedicated efforts to bolster trust in the pearl trade both within Bahrain and on the global stage. The Institute's commitment to providing comprehensive, world-class services was underscored, positioning it as a premier hub in the field of gemstones. Serving as a gateway to global markets, the Institute caters to the needs of both local and international clientele.

About Danat:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

