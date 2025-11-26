H.E. the Minister: The banking sector is a key partner in promoting equal opportunities.

Sami Mahfouz: We remain committed to meaningfully engaging with them and providing opportunities that support their professional growth; while ensuring we fully harness their talents and unique capabilities across the Bank.

Faisal AlAdsani: The Bank continuously advances sustainable initiatives that support integrating this segment into the workplace

Hamed Al Tamimi: Gulf Bank is one of the largest private-sector employers of people with disabilities

As part of the government’s ongoing commitment to empowering people with disabilities and reinforcing their role in the Kuwaiti community and the labor market, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Minister of Health, conducted an official visit to Gulf Bank. He was received by Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sami Mahfouz; Acting Deputy Chief Executive Office, Mr. Faisal AlAdsani and Acting General Manager of Human Resources, Mr. Hamed Al Tamimi; along with a number of senior executives and department heads.

The visit comes in recognition of the Bank’s continuous efforts to empower national talent from among people with disabilities, and its commitment to providing an inclusive work environment that supports their professional and social integration.

During the visit, H.E. the Minister expressed his pride in the genuine commitment he witnessed at Gulf Bank toward developing programs that support the employment of people with disabilities and offering them fair opportunities. He emphasized that the banking sector is a vital partner in supporting Kuwait’s plans to enhance equal opportunities.

His Excellency praised the leading role Gulf Bank plays in this area, noting that the Bank has adopted clear policies and comprehensive training programs aimed at developing the skills of employees with disabilities and enabling them to contribute effectively to the banking sector.

The visit also featured a special recognition ceremony honoring a group of Gulf Bank employees with disabilities, reflecting the Bank’s and its leadership’s commitment to acknowledging their contributions and highlighting their impact on institutional performance. H.E. the Minister presented commemorative shields to the honorees, affirming that this gesture serves as a message of support that strengthens their confidence and encourages them to continue excelling and innovating in their daily roles.

Acting CEO Mr. Sami Mahfouz expressed his pride in the accomplishments of Gulf Bank employees with disabilities, affirming the Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing their participation and creating opportunities that enable them to grow professionally and showcase their abilities. He added that the success stories achieved by many of them inspire the Bank to expand its efforts in this area.

For his part, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Office, Mr. Faisal AlAdsani welcomed the Minister’s visit, stressing that empowering people with disabilities is a top priority for the Bank as part of its national role and corporate social responsibility. He noted that the Bank consistently works on developing sustainable initiatives that support workplace integration, whether through providing suitable accommodations or offering specialized training and development programs.

Acting General Manager of Human Resources Mr. Hamed Al Tamimi stated that Gulf Bank is one of the largest private-sector employers of people with disabilities- a reflection of the Bank’s full belief in their capabilities, and of its continued efforts to achieve sustainable development through the contribution of all segments of Kuwaiti society, in line with its 2030 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035.

H.E. the Minister was also briefed on the Bank’s ongoing initiatives to support workplace inclusion. He affirmed that these efforts serve as a model for the private sector, highlighting that collaboration between the public and private sectors represents a pivotal step toward a more inclusive and advanced society, where every individual enjoys equal opportunities to contribute to national development.

It is worth noting that Gulf Bank actively supports and participates in the national initiative “Partners for Their Employment,” organized by the Public Authority for Disability Affairs in partnership with the Human Building Institute. The Bank has also received the “Best Implementation of Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives” award from MEED International Magazine, in recognition of its efforts to strengthen community sustainability and provide a diverse, inclusive work environment that guarantees equal opportunities for all.