His Excellency, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha has followed up on Zain KSA’s preparations for serving pilgrims during the Hajj season 1446H

H.E. Minister Al-Swaha visited Zain KSA’s headquarters in Mina alongside H.E. Eng. Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT) and Acting Governor of Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), in addition to several officials.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts by the MCIT and relevant authorities to ensure the telecoms sector is fully prepared to support pilgrims, delivering a seamless and integrated digital experience throughout the Hajj season.

During the visit, Zain KSA, leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, announced that it has completed its technical, human, and logistical preparations across Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, supported by a robust digital infrastructure built on its 5G network and AI technologies. The advanced system will improve connectivity, enable faster response times, and deliver integrated digital services for pilgrims.

Zain KSA presented a comprehensive showcase of digital solutions built on cutting-edge technologies and smart innovations. These include smart vehicles for meal delivery, drone delivery service for medicines via SOS cards, and real-time data analytics tools to monitor crowd movement and enhance crowd management.

Zain KSA also highlighted some of its preparedness measures. The company has ramped up its on-the-ground presence in the holy sites this year, deploying 57% additional field representatives, 50% of whom are women. It has also increased the number of its points of sale by 45%, facilitating faster access to its services. The presentation overviewed operational plans, risk management protocols, and workforce capabilities to ensure uninterrupted and highly efficient services throughout the Hajj season.

These preparations align with Zain KSA’s broader strategy to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program in driving the digital transformation of Hajj services through a reliable, advanced telecoms infrastructure that enhances service quality and operational reliability.