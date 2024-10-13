Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, and Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, visited Dell's Center of Excellence (COE) as part of the country's commitment to positioning itself as a leading global business and technology hub.

The center plays a key role in driving Egypt's digital transformation agenda by offering world-class technology solutions, customer services, and knowledge transfer programs.

Cairo, Egypt – H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, today visited Dell's Center of Excellence (COE). The visit is part of the Egypt’s ongoing commitment to accelerate its digital transformation agenda and strengthen its position as a global technology hub.

During the visit, the Minister and his delegation met with Dell's regional leaders, reaffirming Egypt's commitment to becoming a digital powerhouse and highlighting the pivotal role of AI in driving this transformation.

H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, highlighted the strategic importance of Egypt as a destination for offshoring, stating, "The government remains committed to fostering a compelling investment climate within the ICT sector. We are actively encouraging global companies to leverage the competitive advantages Egypt offers to fuel their growth while strengthening our position as a leading hub for outsourcing and IT services exports. Moreover, we are committed to nurturing innovation as a cornerstone of our economic and social development. Through robust collaborations with leading global tech companies, we are working diligently to realize our vision of a digital economy, enhancing the competitiveness of Egypt's ICT sector, and creating abundant job opportunities for our youth across various IT disciplines."

Dell's Egypt COE commenced its operations in 2009 and is one of four global Dell Technologies' Centers globally. Since its inception, the COE serves markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, America, and Asia with over 12 languages, leveraging Egypt’s distinct advantages as a central hub for technology innovation and IT services.

Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) said: "Egypt's unique combination of a vast, young, and highly skilled talent pool, coupled with its strong infrastructure and supportive government policies, makes it a prime destination for outsourcing services. The 15-year success of Dell Technologies' Center of Excellence in Egypt; delivering latest technological solutions to businesses and organizations across the EMEA region, is a testament to our country's ability to foster a thriving environment for global delivery operations. Our commitment to innovation, empowering businesses, and reinforcing our position as a leading offshoring destination remains unwavering."

Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice-President, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (CEEMETA), Dell Technologies added: "We are honored and proud to host H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, and Eng. Ahmed El Zaher at our Center of Excellence in Egypt. I'm very proud of the success we have achieved and the positive impact we have made in the ICT industry through the COE, which truly reflects our ambition to harness technology, including the rapid adoption of AI, to drive human progress. AI is playing a transformative role in shaping Egypt's digital future, and we are committed to advancing its integration for broader societal benefits. I would also like to extend my gratitude for the government's continued support and dedication to our business operations and growth in the country."

Beyond its operational success, the CoE is dedicated to bridging the digital divide in Egypt. The center leads various youth skill development programs and fosters collaborations with academic institutions to equip the next generation of talent with essential skills for the digital age.

Egypt has emerged as a tech talent hub in recent years, with its huge pool of highly skilled workforce and qualified IT professionals. The country produces around 740,000 university graduates per year, with a 28% of them in STEM fields.

Dell's Center of Excellence in Egypt has been successful in receiving numerous patents and is a leading provider of services across project management, logistics, content management, technical support, and pre-sales and post-sales.

Dell Technologies remains committed to transforming IT and helping customers shape their digital futures, enhancing the global reputation of Egypt as a leading destination for technology innovation and services.