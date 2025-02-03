RIYADH, KSA: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is set to make a powerful statement at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 09 - 12 February 2025.

Mindware’s participation at LEAP will focus on its leadership in providing cutting-edge AI and Cloud solutions that empower businesses to innovate and thrive in an increasingly digital world. The company has made significant strides over the past two years in emerging technologies, becoming a trusted distributor for high-performance products that fuel digital transformation. Recent initiatives include the rollout of innovative AI-powered analytics tools that help organizations optimize operations and leverage data for predictive insights.

Mindware’s participation in key projects, such as integrating AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for critical sectors, and enhancing cloud infrastructures for financial institutions, is proof of its commitment to driving change through technology. Through partnerships with leading firms like Nvidia and Microsoft, Mindware has facilitated the deployment of cloud-based AI solutions that provide businesses with scalable, high-performance capabilities.

“Saudi Arabia's commitment to building a robust AI and cloud ecosystem provides enormous opportunities for local businesses and international technology providers alike,” said Fadi Matta, Vice President, Mindware Saudi Arabia. “We are excited to be part of this transformation and look forward to showcasing how Mindware’s AI and cloud solutions can help Saudi organizations unlock new potential.”

With over 25 sponsoring vendors, Mindware stands at the forefront of the IT industry, backed by an extensive network of industry leaders, including Nvidia, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Splunk, Juniper, Forcepoint, AWS, Archer and more. Mindware’s participation in LEAP Saudi Arabia is an important step in reinforcing its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. As part of its continued focus on fostering digital transformation in the region, Mindware is collaborating with both government entities and private-sector organizations to deploy best-in-class AI and cloud solutions that align with the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable growth and technological advancement.

Additionally, Mindware will be hosting its 3rd gala dinner and awards night, a flagship event that is synonymous with Mindware and LEAP. This event will see over 500 C-level industry leaders in a night of celebration and recognition for outstanding achievements in the tech industry.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 14 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.