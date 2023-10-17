DUBAI, UAE (GITEX GLOBAL 2023): Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the launch of MAGIC (Mindware's Aggregation Gateway For Innovation And Collaboration). With MAGIC, Mindware is embracing a unified approach to support its partners and ecosystem through its cutting-edge consulting services. This initiative comes as the role of IT distributors continues to evolve, recognizing the vital importance of digital transformation in driving industry growth.

This initiative embodies Mindware's commitment to excellence and innovation, propelling the tech ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa forward. The 'Magic' Hub is more than just a service; it's a strategic partnership dedicated to nurturing the growth and prosperity of the company’s valued partners. In essence, the 'Magic' Hub is Mindware’s commitment to delivering well-designed, customer-centric, innovative, and efficient services. It's a testament to the company’s dedication to cross-functional collaboration, risk mitigation, and ultimately, the mission to enhance Mindware's competitiveness in the market.

At its core, the 'Magic' Hub is designed to excel in handling mega deals efficiently - offering an array of support services that encompass technical expertise, financial acumen, marketing prowess, legal compliance, and comprehensive training. By embracing a holistic approach, Mindware ensures that its services are not only technically proficient, but also in alignment with the unique needs and expectations of its partners and vendors.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of MAGIC. With this initiative, we are taking a bold step towards providing unparalleled support to our valued partners. This reflects our commitment to embrace digital transformation and equip our partners with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in today's ever-evolving market. We are proud to offer a comprehensive range of digital solutions, technical mastery, and tailored support, all aimed at helping our partners achieve their business goals," said Philippe Jarre, President Mindware Group.

Mindware's comprehensive suite of initiatives empowers partners and vendors in various ways. It includes technical excellence, delivering expert tech support and top-tier training programs. It involves sales and marketing empowerment, providing tailored marketing materials and strategic guidance. Moreover, it encompasses financial, legal, and strategic support, with a focus on advisory, financing, and legal compliance.

Earlier this year, Mindware soft launched the MAGIC concept with select group of partners, and the concept and outcomes were well received.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net