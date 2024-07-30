Dubai: Dubai-based QnA International, the organizer of the annual MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress, successfully hosted the 11th MILT Congress at the Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar on July 25 and 26. The event brought together more than 150 vetted buyers and over 40 suppliers, facilitating thousands of business meetings and 20 hours of networking. International visitors and Indian delegates experienced constructive outcomes and look forward to building on the success of past MILT Congress events in India.

The conference was highly productive, with delegates and participants expressing satisfaction with the event. The organization excellently facilitated networking and one-to-one meetings, enabling attendees to tap into the vast potential of Indian outbound tourism. Participants look forward to converting these interactions into ongoing business opportunities, ensuring that our focus on India continues to yield fruitful results.

Commenting on the MILT Congress, Crystal Chan Busch, Executive Director of Sales of Sands Resort Macao, stated, "The MILT Congress has consistently provided an exceptional platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and fostering business opportunities within the MICE and luxury travel industry. Each year, the event’s innovative approach, diverse participant base, and outstanding organizational standards surpass our expectations. Building strong relationships through transparent communication and delivering on promises is crucial for fostering loyalty among Indian travel buyers."

“A key appeal for Indian travel buyers is exceptional food, and Sydney excels in this with its vibrant global cuisine and world-class Indian catering, including an Indian chef leading the culinary team at ICC Sydney. India was the top inbound incentive market into Sydney in 2023 and continues to lead in 2024, reflecting its strong preference for rewarding experiences in our Harbour City”, said, Joo Rei Mathieson, Australia - Associate Director, Global Corporate & Incentives of BESydney.

Reflecting on the recent success of the MILT Congress, industry leaders underscored the growing allure of emerging travel destinations such as Japan and India. Complementing these observations, Nasiruddin Shafiq, General Manager from MANNAI TRAVEL QATAR added, “Qatar is an exciting new destination for MICE, offering fresh and unique experiences, unlike the more familiar options like Dubai. Our rich cultural heritage is well-preserved, catering to all budgets with quality and superior-class services and accommodations, along with some of the best shopping malls and entertainment options for every segment of the industry. Indian travel buyers, always on the lookout for new destinations, find Qatar has everything to offer from price-sensitive options to luxurious experiences.”

Among Other upcoming and popular destinations, MILT Congress 2024 included Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan Ras Al Khaimah, and South Africa.

Udit Mathur, Head of SMM Operation, Corporate Planning Division of Japan Tourism Board INDIA PVT LTD added, “The MILT Congress is a prominent event focusing on the MICE and luxury travel sectors. It typically gathers industry professionals, suppliers, and stakeholders to discuss emerging trends, best practices, and opportunities in the meetings and events industry. The congress often features panel discussions, keynote speeches, networking sessions, and showcases of destinations and services relevant to the MICE and luxury travel markets. The event's intimate format enabled personalized interactions and learning, fostering successful business partnerships. Whether a buyer or supplier focused on ROI, the MILT Congress is a 'must attend' event for those who wish to grow in this field”

Ivan Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Park Corporation agrees “Ocean Park Hong Kong was delighted to meet event organizers, partners, and attendees at this year's MILT Congress in Jaipur, India. At Ocean Park Hong Kong and Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong, we offer an unforgettable resort experience featuring exciting rides, nature encounters, water facilities, captivating festival offerings, and two hotels with panoramic sea views. India has always been an important market for us, and we have noticed a growing interest in themed and diverse cultural and culinary experiences in the MICE sector. We are excited to welcome visitors from India to our resort and are looking forward to creating memorable event experiences together.”

Nitin Ahuja, Head - Sales Excellence from Taiwan Tourism Administration remarked, “The MILT Congress provided a fantastic platform for us to present Taiwan as the premier destination for MICE and luxury travel highlighting our unique offerings and top-notch infrastructure. Indian travel buyers are increasingly drawn to unique cultural experiences, excellent hospitality, diverse cuisines, shopping experiences, and ease of travel. The seamless integration of business and leisure, coupled with our robust infrastructure, transport, and safety, makes Taiwan a top choice for both MICE and leisure travel.”

Closer to home, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority emphasized its positioning as a quality destination. Socorro Morake - Senior Manager, MICE said, “Ras Al Khaimah has unique and authentic experiences and is high value for money. Having understood what the market needs, Ras Al Khaimah has proactively acted on it and provided tools in order to make us easy to do business with such as the incentive program and complimentary visa provision.”

Mark Wang - International Sales & Marketing Inbound from Sun International, South Africa revealed,” Sun International has come back to MILT after many years. Having hosted many large MICE groups from India, it was time to come back to MILT to communicate with our MICE partners. The Indian travelers are focused on our high-end products; our luxury properties are fully booked with Indian guests during Indian high travel seasons. We continue to improve and renovate our products to keep them at the top luxury range. Our Table Bay Hotel has received huge investment and will be leading the luxury hotel trend in Cape Town again after the renovation is completed in 2025.”

The recently concluded MILT Congress saw industry leaders emphasizing the growing trend towards bespoke travel experiences tailored to individual preferences. The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi exemplified high hospitality standards. Dusit Thani Hotels & Resorts, Nong Ping 360, Happay, Hafla, Kempinski Hotels & Resorts, Concept Solutions, and Accor are other participants that contributed valuable insights into the travel industry, highlighting a wide range of destinations including Finland, Taiwan, Jordan, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Ras Al Khaimah, Hong Kong, Melbourne, and Qatar among others.

QnA International’s Director, Mr. Sidh NC, expressed gratitude and optimism, stating, "On behalf of QnA International, I extend heartfelt thanks to all our partners for their invaluable contributions to the success of MILT Congress 2024. Their dedication and insights have been instrumental in establishing this event as the premier platform for the MICE and luxury travel sectors. The benefits reaped from the MILT Congress will undoubtedly enhance our partners' ability to tap into India's rapidly growing outbound tourism market, projected to reach US$18,817.72 million in 2024. With destinations, cruise liners, air charters, theme parks, hotels, resorts, and travel agents worldwide flocking to MILT, the event remains the foremost platform for sourcing MICE and luxury travel for regional and outbound travel from India."

Website - https://miltcongress.com/