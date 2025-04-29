Dubai, UAE: Gulf House Real Estate, a premier luxury real estate developer in Dubai, is announcing the launch of its first signature development, Olaia Residences, an exclusive residential project set in the heart of Palm Jumeirah – one of the world’s most iconic destinations.

Leading UAE brokerage firm, Metropolitan Premium Properties, is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Positioned on Dubai’s most prestigious address, Olaia captures the very essence of waterfront luxury living, boasting panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline and private beach access. State-of-the-art amenities will include indoor and outdoor pools (rooftop), a wellness center, a mini-golf, 24/7 security and concierge services.

“Olaia is more than just a residence; it’s a living statement, a symbol of elevated living and personal distinction,” said Eng. Mohammed Mana Sultan Aballala, Founder and Chairman of Gulf House Real Estate. “At Gulf House, we believe exceptional living goes beyond aesthetics which means our developments are designed to deliver personalized service, attention to detail and a seamless experience from purchase through to post-handover care.”

Blending architectural brilliance with refined elegance, Olaia Residences offers a limited collection of bespoke duplexes and luxury apartments, crafted to deliver an extraordinary lifestyle where opulence meets serenity. The collection of uniquely designed homes, created for discerning buyers who seek individuality and prestige, boasts a sophisticated design with floor-to-ceiling glass and expansive terraces showcasing uninterrupted views.

Palm Jumeirah is synonymous with luxury and grandeur and Olaia Residences is the newest crown jewel within this globally recognized community. Olaia Residences will become a destination where everyday life feels like an escape—where breathtaking sunrises and evenings by the sea become a daily ritual.

Maria Karmalova, Head of Exclusive Sales at Metropolitan Premium Properties said: “From an investment perspective, the Palm Jumeirah community is among the most popular and high-performing in Dubai and it has already helped sell 20% of the project prior to launch. There is a limited availability of new luxury developments on Palm Jumeirah, strong rental demand from high-net-worth tenants as well as excellent resale potential thanks to its central location and prestigious surroundings.”

The residences will consist of 1–3 bedroom apartments and 3–5 bedroom duplexes with the price for a 1-bedroom unit starting at AED 3.2M (USD 871K) and the initial price for a duplex at AED 11M (USD 2.9M). There are 18 duplexes on the top floor, with private pool, and 16 on the ground floor with sizes ranging from 2,200 sqft up to 4,000 sqft.

The available payment plan is 50/50 with a 10% booking fee. Handover of the project is expected for Q4 2027.

Olaia Residences is perfectly situated on Al Ittihad Park, 1.1 million sqft of green oasis where visitors can take relaxing strolls, have a picnic, jog on a 3.2 km track, do yoga or exercise amidst beautiful greenery and a picturesque setting. Olaia is also ideally next to The Palm Monorail, the only public transportation system on the Palm that lets its users explore key destinations such as the Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall and Atlantis Aquaventure. The Monorail will also connect residents within minutes to the vibrant city center, providing easy access to five-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and premier leisure destinations.

Gulf House Real Estate is a forward-thinking real estate developer renowned for redefining the landscape of luxury living in the UAE. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship and lifestyle-centric design, the developer is committed to creating timeless properties that reflect the aspirations of a new generation of homeowners.

About Gulf House Real Estate Developer

Gulf House Real Estate Development stands at the forefront of luxury living, dedicated to creating iconic residences that challenge architectural conventions and redefine the meaning of elegance. With a commitment to bespoke design, our developments are curated for discerning individuals seeking homes that reflect their personal taste, lifestyle, and aspirations.

Our philosophy is simple yet powerful: true luxury is not mass produced—it is tailor-made. We work hand-in-hand with globally renowned architects, interior designers, and artisans to shape residences that offer both aesthetic brilliance and functional perfection