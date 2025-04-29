Using counterfeit parts like brakes, wheels and steering components can pose a severe risk to road safety

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East and its local Saudi dealer Petromin, has successfully halted a counterfeit spare parts manufacturing operation in China that was targeting Saudi Arabia. Based on an inspection conducted by Petromin Stellantis’ field team, counterfeit parts were identified in the market In collaboration with its global team and the Chinese government, Stellantis disrupted a significant source of counterfeit automotive components entering a key regional market.

The Chinese factory represented a critical public safety threat, as counterfeit parts fail to meet Stellantis' quality and safety standards and pose significant risks to drivers and other road users. By shutting down this illicit manufacturing facility, Stellantis has taken decisive action to protect regional consumers from substandard components while reinforcing the integrity of its brand.

This enforcement marks a milestone in Stellantis' and Petromin’s fight against counterfeit companies targeting the Middle East. Dismantling this large-scale operation disrupted a major supply chain of fake parts from entering Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the company's commitment to ensuring public access to authentic products and enhancing customer safety.

Commenting on this seizure, Adis Omeragic, Head of Parts & Services at Stellantis ME, said: “This operation reflects Petromin’s and our dedication to eliminating counterfeit parts and protecting our customers and other road users across the GCC – particularly in Saudi Arabia. Across the region, and throughout our global operations we place the highest priority on safety and adherence to the latest global standards. At Stellantis we will continue to work with global authorities to ensure only genuine brand components reach our local markets."

Stellantis advises its customers to purchase spare parts exclusively from authorised dealers and service centers across the GCC to guarantee authenticity and safety.

The company remains committed to working alongside regional and global authorities and industry partners to intensify anti-counterfeiting efforts and protect consumers from fake automotive components.

Stellantis prioritizes the safety and well-being of its customers and therefore advises the use of genuine Mopar parts. The use of non-genuine components can compromise safety and performance, as they are not manufactured and engineered to Mopar’s exacting standards.

When in doubt contact brandprotection@stellantis.com

