Dubai: In a landmark step for regional capital markets, the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) has officially launched its Iraq Chapter, following a signing ceremony held in Dubai.

The agreement was signed by H.H. Faisal Al-Haimus, President of the Iraq Securities Commission (ISC); Thair Adnan Almukhtar, Chairman of the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX); and Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer of MEIRA. The launch reflects Iraq’s commitment to advancing market transparency and promoting international standards of Investor Relations across its capital markets.

“The establishment of the MEIRA Iraq Chapter marks a strategic milestone for the country’s financial sector,” said H.H. Faisal Al-Haimus. “Our goal is to build a more open, investor-friendly capital market that will appeal to both domestic and international investors, allowing growth in the market capitalization of our stock market through deep and active participation of all investors without restrictions or limits. MEIRA will serve as a key partner in helping Iraq embrace global best practice and strengthen our market infrastructure.”

As part of the new Chapter’s mandate, MEIRA will work closely with Iraqi regulators, exchanges, and corporates to provide training, certifications, and advocacy platforms designed to equip listed companies with the tools to communicate effectively with investors, both locally and globally. Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA, added: “We are proud to support Iraq in this new chapter. The interest and determination shown by our Iraqi partners reflects the region’s growing momentum to embed world-class investor relations as a pillar of capital market development.”

The agreement coincided with a broader visit by H.H. Faisal Al-Haimus and Thair Adnan Almukhtar to the UAE, including a meeting with Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). During the discussions, Iraq formally joined ADX’s Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub, a cross-border trading platform launched in 2022 that now connects nine exchanges across the region. The MEIRA Iraq Chapter follows the re-launch of the Qatar Chapter, which took place in 2024, as MEIRA continues to expand its footprint across the Middle East, supporting the region’s journey toward integrated, investor-led capital markets.

About the Middle East Investor Relations Association

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. MEIRA aims to enhance the reputation, efficiency, and attractiveness of Middle East capital markets by fostering dialogue among members and encouraging best practices in IR. In collaboration with stock exchanges, regulators, and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through professional development, certification programs, and its membership community and network of country Chapters.