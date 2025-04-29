Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, will be present at GISEC Global 2025 (6-8 May) at the Dubai World Trade Center. The company will showcase its full suite of OT, IoT, and ICS cybersecurity solutions, demonstrating how its platform helps security teams gain unified visibility, detect and respond to threats in real-time, and simplify compliance across converged IT, OT, and IoT environments.

Nozomi Networks will spotlight the latest additions to its platform including Nozomi Arc, which extends visibility to endpoints, closing security blind spots in industrial environments; Guardian Air, that delivers RF-level visibility to detect wireless threats and rogue devices; and Vantage IQ which leverages machine learning to accelerate threat detection and incident triage.

Backed by its partner-first philosophy, Nozomi Networks will also be exhibiting alongside its key regional partner HelpAG. Together, they will highlight integrated solutions tailored for Middle East enterprises, as well as real-world deployments and customer success stories across energy, government, utilities, and manufacturing sectors.

“Critical infrastructure in the Middle East is under growing threat as digitalization connects once-isolated systems, exposing them to more aggressive cyberattacks,” said Bachir Moussa, AVP EMEA, Nozomi Networks. “At GISEC, we’re showcasing how our AI-driven platform delivers unified visibility and real-time threat detection across physical, virtual and wireless environments – supported by strong local expertise through partners like HelpAG.”

Including Bachir, Nozomi Networks will be represented by several global and regional executives – Marcus Josefsson (VP EMEA), Wagdy Magdy (RSD Egypt), and Alexander Foroozande (Channel Director). GISEC 2025 also marks the debut of Luis Ferreira, recently appointed as Regional Sales Director for the Middle East at Nozomi Networks. Luis will be driving Nozomi Networks’ growth across the Gulf and broader Middle East. His focus includes leading the regional go-to-market strategy, deepening relationships with key customers and partners, and advancing the adoption of Nozomi’s cybersecurity platform across critical sectors.

The team will be joined by technical specialists and engineers offering one-on-one briefings and in-depth product walkthroughs at Hall 2 F62. Attendees can also visit the HelpAG booth at B90, Hall 7.

Recently recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: OT Security Solutions for Q2 2024, and in the inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms, Nozomi Networks continues to define the standard for cyber-physical system protection.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience.