Riyadh – Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (Amak) logged net profits worth SAR 55.23 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, higher by 265.22% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 15.12 million.

Revenues jumped by 63.40% to SAR 219.77 million in Q1-25 from SAR 134.49 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 62 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 17 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 34.06% from SAR 41.20 million in Q4-24, while the revenues declined by 3.13% from SAR 226.87 million.

In 2024, Amak’s net profits hiked by 225.92% YoY to SAR 177.89 million from SAR 54.58 million.

Source: Mubasher

