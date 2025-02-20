Abu Dhabi: MILO Live, a global leader in advanced military and law enforcement training solutions, is making a powerful showcase at IDEX 2025 in collaboration with Tasleeh Holding. This premier defense exhibition, renowned for bringing together military and security professionals from around the world, serves as a significant platform for MILO Live to showcase its cutting-edge simulation and modular range technologies.

Mr. Jake Cook, Executive Director of MILO Live, emphasized the significance of participating in this esteemed global event. “IDEX is probably the largest and most important military exhibition that connects the entire Middle East and Europe. This show sets the benchmark for innovation and defense collaboration, and we are honored to be part of it alongside our trusted partners at Tasleeh Holding.”

Through its longstanding expertise and commitment to excellence, MILO Live has strengthened its position as the largest and most advanced range manufacturer in the world. “We offer patented modular range products and brick-and-mortar solutions, but what truly sets us apart is the seamless integration of Tasleeh Holding’s regional expertise. Their in-depth understanding of customer needs makes this partnership invaluable,” added Cook.

MILO Live’s participation at IDEX 2025 marks a new chapter in its expansion across the Middle East. With a legacy of over 50 years in defense and security training, the company’s portfolio extends beyond traditional shooting ranges to include high-fidelity simulation systems for military, law enforcement, and first responders. “We do missile fly-out technology, police and military simulations, and advanced training systems that cover everything from cop cars to tactical operations,” Cook explained.

When asked about expected agreements in the Gulf and Middle East, Cook expressed optimism. “This is our first time exhibiting at IDEX, and we are optimistic about the opportunities this platform presents. Many entities here are unfamiliar with our full range of solutions, and we see this as an opportunity to introduce them to the unmatched quality and innovation MILO Live offers.”

IDEX 2025 is set to reinforce the strong ties between the United States and the UAE, along with the broader GCC and Middle East region. Cook highlighted the importance of these relationships, stating, “The U.S. has maintained a strong presence in this region for decades. The partnerships we forge here today will shape the future of defense and security cooperation for years to come.”

MILO Live and Tasleeh Holding invite defense professionals, government officials, and industry stakeholders to visit their exhibit at IDEX 2025 and explore the future of military training and simulation solutions firsthand.