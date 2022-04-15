Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, one of the fastest-growing regional hotel management companies in the Middle East & Africa, has partnered with the UAE Food Bank, a non-profit charitable organisation to offer safe and fresh food to the beneficiaries in the UAE, during the holy month of Ramadan.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the organisation aims to eliminate food waste and reuse most of the excess food from various entities by collecting, storing and distributing it to those in need.

Hamid Sidine, Chief Operating Officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Middle East and Africa, said: "Millennium Hotels and Resorts is committed to making a positive impact in the community and reinforcing a sense of compassion and responsibility to those less privileged. We are delighted to partner with the UAE Food Bank to raise awareness of this important initiative and contribute to reducing food wastage in the community".

Millennium Hotels across the UAE will participate in the campaign by donating excess food and beverages from their Iftar buffets.

According to reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), nearly one-third of the world's food is wasted annually, equivalent to about 1.3 billion tons of food and approximately one trillion dollars. Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA aims to influence the social perception and behaviour toward food waste and over-consumption through joining efforts and initiating partnerships with the public and private sectors to maximise the efficiency of food collection, storage and distribution.

The UAE Food Bank is a non-profit charitable organisation committed to distributing food to the less fortunate while eliminating food waste by collaborating with local authorities and local and international charities to create a comprehensive ecosystem to efficiently store, package and distribute excess fresh food from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. It is the first Food Bank in the United Arab Emirates.

-Ends-

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is a London-based global hotel company that owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Doha, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Hong Kong. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited (CDL). M&' 'C's global brand – Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), occupies the best locations around the world. MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. Listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1996, M&C was delisted on 11 October 2019 following a successful privatisation exercise launched by CDL.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East & Africa currently operates 50 hotels with 17,000+ keys and 20 hotels in the pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations and is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing regional hotel management companies in the Middle East & Africa. Along the way, the company has cultivated partnerships with reputable and respected owners.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

For more information, please contact:

The Idea Agency - PR Department

e-mail: pr4@tia.ae