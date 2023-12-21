Dubai, UAE: Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA, has partnered with Switch Foods, a pioneering UAE-based FoodTech start-up, marking a significant step towards reducing its environmental impact. This collaboration is a testament to Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while delivering a unique culinary experience to its guests through locally sourced, plant-based, and sustainable products.

As part of the agreement, Switch Foods' plant-based offerings will be incorporated into the menus at Millennium Hotels, spanning their F&B outlets and in-room dining. Highlighting Millennium Hotels and Resorts' commitment to community engagement, this initiative plays an important role in supporting local businesses, fueling innovation and mutual growth, and providing equal opportunities. The partnership also spearheads sustainability and climate change initiatives, embodying UAE’s Vision to position the country as a global leader in the food security index by 2051.

“Our collaboration with Switch Foods is a significant step in our journey towards a greener and more responsible approach to culinary excellence. We are proud to embrace this partnership, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to eco-conscious practices," said Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. “By working with Switch Foods, our shared vision is to introduce cuisines that are not only nutritionally rich but also authentically flavorful, with no compromise on taste.”

Switch Foods is a homegrown UAE-based FoodTech start-up on a mission to change eating habits by offering sustainable plant-based meat alternatives. Offering 100% clean-label meat alternatives, Switch Foods does not compromise on taste and well-being while celebrating local cuisines. The company aims to empower individuals and brands with the choice to embrace a healthier lifestyle and enjoy the authentic flavours of their beloved regional dishes.

Edward Hamod, Founder & CEO of Switch Foods, said: “This partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts underscores our shared commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the hospitality industry. Millennium hotels & Resorts, like Switch, have always integrated local sourcing and sustainability into their practices and made them a top priority. Therefore, it was easy to find alignment and explore the opportunity of redefining dining experiences to promote a greener and more sustainable future for all across their hotels and outlets. "

Millennium Hotels and Resorts and Switch Foods are set to unveil an extensive selection of plant-based dishes, including delectable options such as loaded nachos, Switch Fajita Wrap, Spaghetti Bolognese and Lasagna Al Forno. Guests at Millenium Palace Mirdif or the Copthorne hotel can now enjoy a diverse selection of plant-based meat alternatives, with availability expanding to other Millennium properties in the near future.

About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels:

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

About Switch Foods:

Switch Foods is a UAE-based FoodTech start-up on a mission to change eating habits by offering sustainable plant-based meat alternatives produced locally. The brand celebrates local cuisine and aims to positively impact individual health and the planet at large without compromising on taste. Switch Foods’ 100% clean-label meat alternatives are GMO-free, soy-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and halal-certified, with a range of locally relevant products, including Kabab, Kafta, Soujuk, Minced Meat, and Burger Patties. The company's vision is to lead the MENA region's transition to a sustainable future by inspiring and enabling people to make conscious food choices.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Tessy Mathew, Senior PR Account Executive

tmathew@tohpr.com