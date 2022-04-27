SINGAPORE – Millennium Hotels and Resorts will be launching M Social Decentraland on 5 May 2022, making it the world’s first hospitality group to operate a hotel in the metaverse virtual world. Modelled on different M Social hotels around the world, the new hotel encapsulates M Social’s brand essence of being a trendsetting lifestyle and aims to be a place for all to gather and discover the virtual reality universe of Decentraland.

Located near Genesis Plaza, at the heart of Decentraland, the latest hotel by Millennium Hotels and Resorts sits on prime digital land. Similar to its brick-and-mortar sister hotels, M Social Decentraland is positioned as a hub for explorers keen to discover new experiences and connect with like-minded individuals. The virtual hotel flaunts a giant “M” on each of its four sides, with glass exteriors and neon pink accents creating a sleek interior look.

“M Social is about being different, being one of a kind. As we look towards the future, we need to look past the traditional model of hospitality and engage our guests through new immersive experiences,” said Mr. Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited. “We hope to redefine hospitality through M Social Decentraland by creating online adventures that integrate with real life events.”

Guests who step inside M Social Decentraland can interact with an avatar that welcomes everyone in the lobby. The avatar guides guests on a journey of discovery through the hotel. Those who reach the top of Decentraland will stand a chance to win real world hotel surprises.

“The hospitality landscape is rapidly evolving. We are embracing different technologies to engage customers and enhance guest experiences. The metaverse is one such avenue that presents a myriad of opportunities for us to create unique social connections with our guests,” said Mr. Saurabh Prakash, Group Senior Vice President, Commercial for Millennium Hotels and Resorts. “M Social Decentraland will enable us to reach out to new and existing customers in both the physical and virtual world with online connection to offline engagement.”

In the upcoming months, Millennium Hotels and Resorts will be in discussion with like-minded partners on future collaborations. Guests can also look forward to treasures and surprises when they visit M Social Decentraland. Future integration for the hotel will include linkage to the M Social website and special events to mark special occasions like Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Day.

The M Social brand was launched in Singapore in 2016. M Social Decentraland marks the first virtual location together with other physical outposts in Paris, New York, Singapore and Auckland. Millennium Hotels and Resorts plans to grow the brand in more locations with strong characters to capture diverse stories in vibrant and creative communities.

