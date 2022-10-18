Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Milestone Systems, a leading open video management software provider, has unveiled plans to bring its pioneering video technology beyond the traditional security market with new specialized solutions, including a special healthcare solution.

Speaking at the 2022 Milestone Partner Summit (MIPS) in Dubai, Milestone Systems’ CEO Thomas Jensen revealed details of how the provider of XProtect, an open-platform video management software, aims to empower people, businesses and societies with data-driven video technology software that serves end users both in and beyond the traditional video security industry.

As part of this exciting growth strategy, the Danish-headquartered company – which surpassed 1,000 employees worldwide last year – aims more than to double its annual turnover within the next five years. Milestone’s CEO is also committed to continuing to strengthen the company’s position as a responsible technology organization.

“We are preparing to revolutionize our industry by using data-driven video technology both in and beyond security,” said Jensen.

New Specialized Solutions

While maintaining its core safety and security video management offering, Milestone – which last year delivered a record net revenue of 1.1 billion Danish kroner (531 Million AED) – will introduce video solutions for various industries from 2023 onwards. Next year, it will launch new solutions aimed at the healthcare industry, starting with video-enabled solutions for hospitals.

“We see a future in which data-driven video technology is a game-changer, that will help to make the world a better place for us all,” Jensen told the gathering of Milestone’s top partner resellers, system integrators, security specialists, and service providers.

Jensen outlined how XProtect, which can be integrated with the widest choice of devices and other security solutions, currently enables people to understand the world they see by viewing recorded or real-time video data. Through the responsible use of data-driven video technology, XProtect will soon be able to predict events before they happen, which will further enhance Milestone’s offering in and beyond security.

As Milestone continues to invest in strengthening its core platform and XProtect software, the company aims to serve as a blueprint for how other leading technology firms can engage in responsible business practices that benefit societies at large.

“The technology industry has been a bit like the wild west. During the last 20 years, technology companies became immensely powerful, maybe too powerful,” said Jensen. “The result was techlash – a backlash against technology companies with societies demanding that their power be regulated.”

“Techlash was a warning – the ‘wild west’ is over. The consequence for us is that current and future generations have very different expectations of technology companies than just five years ago. That’s the next industry challenge; we call it responsible technology.”

Strong Ethical Behavior

Milestone, which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year, has always had strong ethical behavior as part of its DNA. Jensen noted that Milestone co-authored the Copenhagen Letter in 2017, a declaration calling on tech companies to put people first when designing and using technology. This commitment was then incorporated into Milestone’s End User Licensing Agreements.

“Looking ahead, we want people to feel safe knowing that they can trust our technology. Together with our partners, we will lead the way to strengthen our commitment to responsible technology by introducing further initiatives and putting greater focus on how we develop technology and how our customers use our technology,” said Jensen.

Reflecting on Milestone’s ambitious growth strategy, Thomas Jensen highlighted how the company has broken new boundaries in the past: “Together with our partners and a handful of other pioneering technology companies, we helped to define modern video surveillance. We helped lead the transformation from analog to IP technology in the safety and security industry.”

“Looking ahead, we are preparing to revolutionize our industry again by using data-driven video technology both in and beyond security,” he said. “Together with our partners, our role is to deliver business outcomes – which is about focusing on the value we deliver to our customers – that will help make societies more productive.”

-Ends-

About Milestone

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 installations worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom. Click here for information on Trademarks.

For Media Enquiries please contact Matrix PR

Shirin Zemmo: Shirin@matrixdubai.com

Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com