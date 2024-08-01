Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global video technology company Milestone Systems is pleased to announce that, effective July 1st, 2024, we will merge with Arcules, a cloud-based video surveillance solutions provider.

The merger combines Milestone and Arcules’ best-in-class capabilities within video management software (VMS), video analytics and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), providing a complete video technology offering.

A Vision for the Future

The VSaaS market is predicted to experience exponential growth within the following years, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating new possibilities that were not possible just a year ago. By adding Arcules to Milestone’s product line, the company is optimally positioned to lead the video technology software industry.

This merger represents a transformative leap, combining robust video management with the agility and scalability of the cloud and the promise of leveraging AI. Combining forces is a bold step towards pioneering advancements in the rapidly growing VSaaS market.

With the rise of AI, joint companies have the potential to derive insights from video data and support decision intelligence. The merger offers an unparalleled ability to exploit the rapidly changing AI landscape from on-premise to cloud, and both Milestone and Arcules are advanced in working with video analytics. The combination of these strengths will provide significant market advantages.



Based in Irvine, California, U.S., Arcules was spun from Milestone in 2017. The decision to reunite the companies is driven by a shared vision to deliver intelligent, data-driven video technology that empowers customers to make better decisions and optimise their operations.

Common DNA

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems, said: “Milestone and Arcules have a strong existing partnership and a common DNA. By uniting and working as one, we can provide a world-class offering that suits many different needs and gives customers greater freedom of choice. As one company, we will shape the future of open platform video technology.”

Andreas Pettersson, CEO of Arcules, said: “We are excited to rejoin Milestone, a global leader and trusted partner. This merger will accelerate our growth and innovation, delivering greater value to our customers and partners. Together, we are committed to realizing our vision of empowering people, businesses, and societies through intelligent video solutions.”

The merger is scheduled to be finalised by the end of 2024.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information, visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

About Arcules

Arcules is a Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) company driven by the belief that ensuring human safety is key to unlocking human greatness. We realise that vision by offering the highest level of security along with data-driven insights that help our customers transform their businesses. Our solution provides the highest level of control combined with the agility of the cloud. You can monitor multiple sites from an easy to use, lightweight web portal, accessing enterprise-grade video along with access control and automation, all while extracting critical data points to help employees make better decisions. Our simple subscription model reduces the financial risk and procurement complexity that you can’t afford to deal with. Learn more at www.arcules.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Melwyn Abraham

melwyn@matrixdubai.com