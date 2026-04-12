Milano by Danube, a global leader in lifestyle and home solutions, announced the grand opening of its new 5,000-square-foot experience in Maleha, Sharjah. This expansion marks a pivotal chapter in the brand’s regional growth, signaling a bold commitment to the UAE’s economic vitality during a period of significant global transformation.

The launch comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty, with geopolitical tensions continuing to influence markets worldwide. Despite these challenges, Milano remains focused on growth, reflecting its confidence in stability, continuity, and the ability to move forward with resilience.

Milano’s latest expansion highlights its belief in the country’s long term outlook and its commitment to supporting the growing construction and design ecosystem. The Maleha experience centre has been designed to deliver an immersive customer experience. The experience centre showcases Milano’s diverse portfolio of contemporary home solutions, and will mainly focus on segments such as Sanitary Ware, Tiles, Hardware and Electrical.

With strong supply chain planning and robust inventory, the brand remains fully stocked, ensuring there are no delays or shortages and reinforcing its promise of reliability and consistency. Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano, said, “This experience centre reflects our continued commitment to investing in growth and ensuring our customers are served without disruption, regardless of market conditions. Many have asked why we are choosing to expand during uncertain times, when others may be scaling back. For me, the answer is simple, I am carrying forward my father’s legacy. I have seen him navigate challenges like the global recession and COVID-19, not by slowing down, but by moving forward with confidence and opening new showrooms. We firmly believe that every challenge presents an opportunity.

Maleha is a rapidly growing locality, with increasing interest from residents investing in land to build their dream homes. We see strong potential for upcoming developments in this area, and this experience centre positions us to support that demand, ensuring we are present where growth is happening and where our customers need us the most.”

He further added, “We want to assure our customers and partners that we are fully stocked, with no delays or shortages, ensuring complete reliability across our supply chain. This expansion also reinforces our commitment to supporting contractors, designers, and developers who rely on us as a trusted partner.”

Strategically located in Maleha, the experience centre is set to serve a growing customer base across Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, offering enhanced accessibility and a seamless retail experience. With sustained demand from local developments, the new experience centre is well positioned to support the region’s ongoing needs for quality materials and products.

Commenting on the present supply chain situation, Sahil said, “The overall cost structure is now heavily influenced by container rates. We’ve seen the cost of a standard container increase more than fivefold. Locally, transporting a container from Khorfakkan to Jebel Ali has risen from AED 700 to AED 4,500, with an additional AED 4,500 for the empty return, excluding war surcharges. While we understand these increases, we have ensured that our container volumes remain steady, as our requirements continue to grow in line with demand.”