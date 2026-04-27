Milano by Danube, a leading global lifestyle and home solutions brand, has introduced its new “Global Direct” logistics strategy at this year’s Canton Fair, responding proactively to ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions across key shipping routes impacting global trade. Global Direct model stands as the most agile logistics strategy that allows the brand to ship products directly from its international hubs to partners across global markets and bypass traditional transit routes.

The move comes at a time when conflict-driven disruptions across major shipping corridors have created delays, rising freight costs, and operational uncertainty for businesses that rely heavily on conventional shipping networks. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Milano has adapted quickly by restructuring its supply chain model to ensure uninterrupted deliveries for its partners worldwide.

Through its Global Direct approach, orders placed at Canton Fair are fulfilled directly from Milano’s global hub in China and routed straight to destination markets, eliminating dependency on congested Middle Eastern transit points and significantly reducing delays which will ensure faster and more reliable deliveries.

Speaking about the strategy, Mr. Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano, said, "The current global environment has made businesses rethink how they operate and move products across borders. We recognized early that waiting for traditional shipping channels to stabilize was not an option. Our Global Direct model ensures that our partners continue receiving products on time while maintaining cost efficiency and supply continuity."

Milano’s presence at Canton Fair received an overwhelmingly positive response from international traders, distributors, and partners who are increasingly exploring alternative logistics solutions to sustain their businesses amid growing uncertainty.

The company observed a significant shift in conversations at the event, with traders from across regions actively seeking dependable alternatives to conventional shipping routes in order to avoid prolonged delays and operational disruptions.

Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, this year’s Canton Fair witnessed remarkable global participation. The event remained as vibrant and crowded as ever, drawing visitors, buyers, and business leaders from across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and beyond, underscoring the resilience of global trade and the determination of businesses to adapt.

Mr. Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, added, "What stood out at Canton Fair this year was the resilience of global businesses. The fair was packed with buyers from around the world, and a common concern among many was finding faster, more reliable ways to keep their businesses operational. Our Global Direct strategy directly addresses that need and positions Milano as a reliable partner during uncertain times."

As businesses continue to navigate an evolving global trade landscape, Milano’s strategic shift reflects its commitment to innovation, adaptability, and ensuring that partners remain competitive regardless of external challenges. With Global Direct now in motion, Danube Group’s Milano is reinforcing its position not just as a leading lifestyle and home solutions brand, but as a business partner equipped to solve modern supply chain challenges.