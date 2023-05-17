Dubai, UAE: Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the largest British higher education institution for total student enrolment licensed by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for a third consecutive year, new KHDA Open Data for 2023 shows. Over 4,800 students from approximately 125 nationalities are studying at the University, reflecting an 8% increase on the 2021-2022 academic year.

Released annually to showcase the growth of Dubai’s international higher education sector, KHDA’s Open Data 2023 also shows that MDX Dubai remains the top university of choice across Dubai for a range of degree choices.

Reflecting their commitment to providing an outstanding and well-rounded university experience that prepares students to thrive in the professions of the future, MDX Dubai has continued to ensure that its academic curriculums cater to the demands of industry and focus on employability, enhancing the learning experience with cutting-edge facilities designed in partnership with industry. The University has introduced a range of innovative degrees in subjects such as Data Science, Robotics, Cybersecurity and Digital Media and Communications in recent academic years to reflect industry growth and the increasing interest in both creative and technology-driven careers across the UAE and wider Middle East.

As a result, in addition to having the most enrolled students for popular degree subjects such as Business and Law, MDX Dubai’s Information Technology and Media and Design programmes continue to attract more students year-on-year. According to KHDA Open Data 2023, the University is the largest UK provider in terms of student enrolment for Information Technology and Media and Design degrees.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Middlesex University and Director, Middlesex University Dubai, said: “We are extremely proud that our institution remains the largest British university licensed by KHDA in Dubai, and we would like to thank our students, faculty, partners and the KHDA for their tremendous contribution to our continued growth. With the support from our local partner Amanat Holdings, we continue to invest in our state-of-the-art facilities and expansion into new international markets, in order to develop our educational offering and benefit students across the globe.”

Professor Fernandes continued: “Our vision for every student is that they are empowered to put their academic knowledge into action to create real change. Collaborating with our partners across the UAE and internationally, as well as our international campuses around the world, we work to ensure our students have access to global opportunities to acquire real-world industry expertise, build their employability, become a leader in their fields, and cultivate their passions outside the classroom, graduating as transformative individuals who develop fairer, healthier, more prosperous and sustainable societies. With the consistent innovation of our state-of-the-art facilities and academic curriculums to reflect industry trends, we look forward to opening up a leading British education to even more students as they seek out career opportunities in the UAE’s thriving economy.”

Throughout this academic year, the University has continued to provide a solid platform for its student community to equip themselves with the skills and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-changing international job market and find solutions to global challenges.

Careers and employability are at the forefront of the University’s teaching and learning approach. Providing career counselling, employer engagement opportunities, and support to secure internships and job opportunities that reflect academic learning are paramount.

Over 1,000 current students and alumni had the opportunity to develop their industry connections with over 120 prominent companies at the University’s most recent careers fair. Successful alumni were also in attendance to guide current students in their careers journey, including several who have become entrepreneurs after graduation.

With an extensive calendar of student activities, campus events, and sports and social clubs on offer, students are also able to take part in extracurricular activities that develop their leadership, teamwork and independent learning skills – all soft skills that are highly coveted by employers in industry.

Faculty members are actively engaged in encouraging their students to develop a multidisciplinary understanding of current societal shifts making an impact on the world around them. This includes topics such as sustainability, community initiatives about which are led by MDX Dubai’s Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD). ISD recently launched the highly successful sustainability festival For The Love Of The Planet in March, which saw the University’s students come together with game-changing companies to share knowledge and find solutions to the challenges presented by climate change. The festival was launched as part of the University’s longstanding efforts to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda as the nation prepares to host COP28 later this year.

Bringing their extensive industry expertise into the classroom to benefit their students’ learning, the University’s faculty are world-renowned researchers and industry leaders, offering their students extensive connections to their chosen professions. MDX Dubai’s School of Law recently built on its stellar reputation as the leading provider of a British Qualifying Law Degree in Dubai with the launch of JURIS Centre of Excellence for Legal Education and Training, an innovative hub for legal education initiatives and professional training activities across Dubai, the region and internationally. JURIS will lead the University’s engagement with Dubai’s legal sector to provide training and development opportunities for MDX Dubai Law students and alumni.

Ensuring the student learning environment is innovative and impactful, the University has also recently launched a series of new specialist labs designed in collaboration with industry, including a fully equipped VRx Lab, a new research centre focused on immersive virtual reality and the metaverse, and MDX Studios, a fully-equipped film production house designed to provide a holistic film education. Each space will act as an innovative research and education centre in fields such as virtual reality, the metaverse, and film and digital media in the UAE and wider region.

These new facilities and continued achievements further expand MDX Dubai’s capacity to educate the next generation of talent in the UAE and beyond.

Admissions are open now for Middlesex University Dubai’s September 2023 intake, offering more than 70 careers-focused and innovative British degrees in the heart of Dubai. For more information about applying to Middlesex University Dubai, please visit www.mdx.ac.ae/september2023.

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and the second in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in 2021. Recognised for the third consecutive year in 2023 by KHDA as Dubai’s largest UK university for total student enrolment, the British institution now has over 4,800 students studying with them from more than 120 nationalities.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both campuses. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals who are ready for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.

