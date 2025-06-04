DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, has reported a +150% growth in aircraft movements between August 2024 and May 2025, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing players in the region’s private aviation sector.

In less than one year, Falcon Elite has transformed from a promising terminal into a dynamic, high-traffic hub for elite clientele. This performance highlights Falcon Elite’s ability to anticipate and respond to key seasonal peaks, while also reflecting the trust clients place in the private terminal’s exceptional services.

When Falcon Elite first debuted, it started with a modest 6.92% increase in traffic. Fast forward to May 2025, the terminal saw a remarkable 33.81% growth compared to the previous months. This increase was driven by new clients, a rise in diplomatic flights, and the start of the summer season.

Prior to that, November 2024 saw a 52.75% increase, coinciding with Dubai’s high season, including major events like the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a boost in regional business traffic & holiday travel.

This grow is a result of consistently going beyond expectations & seizing every opportunity.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, shared "What we’ve achieved with Falcon Elite is just the beginning. We’ve built something exceptional, and it’s all thanks to the trust our clients have placed in us. Their belief in our vision has been the driving force behind our success."

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs.