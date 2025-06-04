Launching in the UAE in 2025, this partnership is poised for regional scale-up as part of a broader MEA strategy.

Dubai, UAE — Apparel Group, the global retail and fashion lifestyle conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, is proud to announce a landmark strategic partnership with Bisleri International, India’s leading premium beverage company. This transformative collaboration will see Apparel Group spearhead the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of Bisleri’s portfolio of iconic brands across the Middle East and Africa, beginning with the UAE launch in 2025.

Bisleri International, with a legacy of over 50 years, has a diverse product portfolio including Bisleri, the leading packaged drinking water brand in India; Bisleri Vedica, it’s premium Himalayan Spring water offering and a dynamic range of aerated beverages including Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri POP, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Rev and Bisleri Soda. The company’s operations span across 128 manufacturing centers with a robust distribution network catering to more than 500,000 outlets, alongside an established retail presence in the UAE Market with marquee sports sponsorships like the Dubai Marathon.

This partnership underscores Apparel Group’s ongoing mission to diversify its portfolio and introduce best-in-class consumer brands to the region. Leveraging its extensive retail and F&B infrastructure—spanning over 2,300 stores and 85+ brands in 14 countries—Apparel Group is set to unlock new avenues of growth and elevate regional beverage experiences.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented: "Our partnership with Bisleri International marks a strategic milestone in Apparel Group’s journey to diversify and scale new verticals across high-growth markets. Bisleri’s strong heritage, combined with our operational expertise and deep market understanding, presents a powerful opportunity to deliver exceptional beverage experiences to consumers in the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to building a long-term, value-driven collaboration that redefines beverage retail in the region."

Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, added: “The Middle East and Africa markets represent significant opportunity for value creation in the beverage sector. There is a large Indian diaspora in the region which is already familiar with our brands. We have had sustained success in the UAE market in the past and I am delighted to announce the next chapter of our journey in the region with our strategic partnership with the Apparel Group for the Middle East and Africa markets. With Bisleri’s commitment to product quality and brand building and Apparel Group’s well-established presence and consumer understanding in the region, I am sure the partnership will be a perfect blend for success”

This partnership reiterates both organizations' commitment to innovation, regional expansion, and elevating the consumer experience through strategic collaboration.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision