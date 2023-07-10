Dubai – UAE: Papa John’s International, Inc. has named PJP Investments Group, a Dubai-based F&B company, its 2022 ‘International Franchisee of the Year’. The winner was honored at Papa Johns Annual Operators Conference for exemplifying the brand’s commitment to outstanding customer service and excellence in restaurant operations.

PJP Investments Group is one of Papa Johns longest-tenured international franchisee partners and is among the first international franchisees to adopt a new, more modern design for international restaurants intended to elevate the Papa Johns experience around the globe.

The regional F&B firm owns and operates over 120 Papa Johns Pizza restaurants in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, and plans to open more than 300 restaurants across these markets by 2030. The company has delivered double-digit sales growth across the past five years and nearly tripled the number of restaurants from 40 in 2019 to over 110 in 2023.

“We’ve always believed that through our entrepreneurial mindset and long-term vision, success would be well within our reach,” said Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investments Group and Papa Johns UAE. “We are immensely proud to have received this recognition and view it as an acknowledgement of the commitment of our team, right across the region, to deliver a premium product and service, as well as unrivalled experience.”

Over the past decade, the company has embarked on a digitization journey to elevate the levels of convenience, speed, and quality it offers its customers. One such example is its use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based software to monitor and assess the quality of pizzas it makes. The software analyzes photos of every pizza and scores it by scrutinizing each pie’s diameter, the size of each slice, as well as the even distribution of toppings, among other variables.

Beyond operations and quality control, PJP Investments Group uses advanced technology to reduce time to delivery and to make ordering easy for customers. The company has also leveraged its track record of digital "firsts" to create a digital experience that builds deeper emotional connections with customers and provides insights into their preferences.

“Our success is grounded in the belief that everything starts with the customer,” added Vaidya. “Our customers, and their tastes, are as diverse as the markets we operate in. Papa Johns’ drive to stay ahead of the curve demands that we keep our pulse on the latest trends and best practices as we continue to gain richer insights into what motivates our customers and captures their attention.”

PJP Investments Group plans to build on its tremendous momentum with ambitious expansion plans to operate nearly 1,000 Papa Johns restaurants within the next 10 years, including opening the brand’s first location in Iraq and India in 2024. The company currently employs a workforce of over 1,000 employees representing 29 different nationalities stationed across its markets.

Papa Johns International Inc. is the world’s third-largest pizza company and has been focusing heavily on international growth and expansion over the past few years. With more than 5,700 restaurants in operation, the brand has a presence across 50 countries and territories.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories as of December 25, 2022. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About PJP Investments

PJP Investments Group is owned by Levant Capital, a Dubai-based, leading private equity investment firm. It currently operates more than 110 Papa Johns restaurants across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. PJP Investments employs more than 1,000 employees representing 29 different nationalities. Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investments, has been named in Caterer Middle East’s Power 50 list for three years in a row from 2020 to 2022, is a two-time Icon awardee by RetailME, and serves on the Advisory Board of the UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG).