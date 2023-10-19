Dubai: – OneInfinity by OneDegree, the first and only licensed digital asset provider in Asia, has been taking part in the Dubai Future Blockchain Summit 2023 in the past four days. OneInfinity is excited to be part of Dubai's dynamic crypto market and contribute to its growth and success. It is committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters Web3 innovation while ensuring security and trust for all stakeholders.

Alvin Kwock, co-founder of OneInfinity, was one of the panel speaker of the discussion on "Crypto Trading & Digital Asset - Redefining Custody in Web3 World", where he stressed the importance of using a qualified custodian and highlighted the growing interest of banks in the crypto world. He as well emphasized that banks' extensive experiences in custody services provides an extra layer of trust.

The panelists, including David Lin, founder of David Lin Report; Sagar Sarbhai, Head of Business Solutions & Advisory of Fireblocks, and Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, the CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, also discussed key custody issues like balancing usability and security and the need for market education. They highlighted the importance of addressing evolving hacker threats and focusing on technology and operational risks. Regulatory authorities like VARA in UAE will demand tools for technical controls, including live audits and ongoing reviews.

“We see the investment in digital asset is going full power from the Web3 universe to the traditional investors, especially in the Middle East market, where we are seeing a lot of inbound of fund and enterprise in recent months. We believe that Middle East is going to be the fastest-growing market of digital asset trading in Asia.” said Alvin.

“In 2022, US$3.8 billion of crypto asset is stolen. Insurance, together with regulation, serve as the ‘double-tick’ mechanism for investor protection. We are seeing vast demand of insurance cover for the digital asset market in Asia. In Hong Kong, vast majority of VASPs (Virtual Asset Service Providers) are getting insurance from us, in Singapore the proportion is about half.” Alvin added.

The Future Blockchain Summit 2023 is the most immersive large-scale blockchain event across the MENA region. This year, the event revamped with a new concept designed to embolden the disruptors, empower the change-makers, and inspire the innovators of the Web 3.0, Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse, and Gaming community.

About OneInfinity by OneDegree

OneInfinity by OneDegree offers tech-enabled digital asset insurance and risk management solutions globally. By offering tailor-made insurance to end-to-end digital asset players (including trading platforms, custodians, asset managers, banks, family offices and technology providers), OneDegree strengthens its clients’ competitive edge by enabling them to implement best practices under a robust risk management framework and secure a safety net for their assets under custody.

OneInfinity is enabled by first-in-class cybersecurity technology offered by Cymetrics, a sister company of OneDegree. OneInfinity solutions include digital asset wallet insurance (crime, and specie) and corporate liability coverages (Professional Indemnity, Directors & Officers, Investment Management and Cyber).

For more information, visit https://oneinfinity.global/

