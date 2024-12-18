The Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Spa in Dubai witnessed the grand celebration of the 10th annual Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards, organized by Hozpitality Group. This milestone event brought together industry leaders, rising stars, and key stakeholders to honor the exceptional contributions and achievements of hospitality professionals and organizations.

Presented by Danube Properties and powered by US Beef, the awards reflected the relentless pursuit of excellence in the hospitality sector. Winners were determined through a transparent voting process, which saw an overwhelming 151,000 votes from the community. This inclusive approach ensured that winners represented genuine recognition from their peers and supporters, highlighting their impact and achievements.

The awards ceremony was further elevated by the unwavering support of sponsors and partners who are passionate about fostering the industry's growth. The event's grandeur was enhanced by contributions from category sponsors such as Welbilt, Scent Circle, La Laundry, Generaltec, Master Baker, Zarya Wellness, and HITEK. African Eastern, the beverage partner, kept spirits high throughout the evening. Support from Fushia Events, Absolute Frame, RestofairRAK, and RAK Porcelain ensured every aspect of the celebration was meticulously planned.

A Decade of Excellence and Recognition

This year’s awards highlighted the heart of the industry—dedicated individuals and innovative organizations. Winners from categories such as Hospitality Leader of the Year, Young Chef of the Year, and Hotel of the Year showcased the depth of talent and passion driving the Middle East's hospitality sector forward.

Raj Bhatt, Founder, and CEO of Hozpitality Group, remarked on the significance of the awards:

"This event is a celebration of people—the ones who work tirelessly to create memorable guest experiences and keep the industry moving forward. The overwhelming response from the community showcases the strength and passion of the hospitality family in the Middle East."

The evening also spotlighted Hozpitality's Best 30 General Managers of the Year, recognizing their dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction. Their leadership serves as a cornerstone of the industry, shaping its future and setting benchmarks for success.

Notable Winners

The ceremony honored individuals and organizations across personal and corporate categories. Below is a glimpse of this year’s prestigious winners:

Personal Categories:

• Hospitality Leader of the Year: Gold - Cenk Ünverdi, Managing Director, Rixos Hotels GCC

• General Manager of the Year: Gold - Mohammed Kaddoura, Cluster GM, Address Beach Resort Fujairah & Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

• Culinary Champion of the Year: Gold - Celia Stoecklin, Head Chef, Fi'lia Dubai, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

• Young Chef of the Year: Gold - Minakshi Chand, Pastry Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

• Sustainability Champion of the Year: Gold - Muhammad Zaman, Cluster EHS Manager, Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi

Corporate Categories:

• Hotel of the Year (5 Stars): Gold - Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Dubai

• Hotel of the Year (Sustainable Initiatives): Gold - Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

• Restaurant of the Year (Fine Dining): Gold - Little Miss India

• Best Hospitality Brand of the Year: Gold - Rixos Hotels

Judges Choice Awards:

Special recognitions included:

• Culinary Champion of the Year: Thirumalai Murugan, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers

• Dynamic Hotelier of the Year: Sandeep Walia, COO - Middle East, Marriott International

• Celebrity Chef of the Year: Chef Ranveer Brar

The event also celebrated rising stars and unsung heroes, with awards for categories like Hidden Gem of the Year, Guest Services Champion, and Housekeeping Champion.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards continue to inspire and elevate industry standards. By engaging the community, celebrating achievements, and fostering innovation, the awards provide a platform for collaboration and recognition.

As the curtains closed on the 10th edition of the awards, the industry left with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism. The event reaffirmed the collective dedication of the hospitality community to excellence and innovation.

For a full list of winners and more details about the event, visit :- https://www.hozpitality.com/awards