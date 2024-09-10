Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards which recognize innovation in the business sector, have announced the opening of entries for the 5th edition 2025. The award management will continue to accept applications until November 6, 2024. Winners in the gold, silver, and platinum categories will be announced on January 16, 2025, and the award ceremony will be hosted in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on February 22, 2025.

The Award organizers announced that new categories for sustainability have been introduced in the fifth edition of the award, which recognizes individuals, teams, and organizations for their achievements in planning and achieving sustainability goals at the organizational, sector, or national level. The new categories which have been introduced include Best Chief Financial Officer, Best Chief Operations Officer, Best Product Manager, Best Sales Manager, Best Sustainability Leader, and Best Technology Leader. These categories are part of the individual professional award categories, in addition to other new categories such as Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automated Learning (AL), Innovation in Virtual Reality (VR/AR), and Innovation in Educational Technology (EdTech), as well as the Best Innovative Technology Team.

The Award Management has emphasized that individuals, as well as government and private sector organizations, are eligible to participate and submit an unlimited number of nominations across various categories for the award. The award targets 18 countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, and Iran. Submitted nominations will undergo evaluation and judging by committees formed in both Arabic and English, comprising over one hundred judges selected from diverse regions around the world, adhering to the highest international standards of evaluation and judgment. Those interested in joining the judging panels can apply via the following link: https://mena.stevieawards.com/sa-judge/register.

Organizers of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards noted that the award's entry kit can be accessed at the following link: http://MENA.StevieAwards.com. Entries will be accepted through this link: https://mena.stevieawards.com/sa-judge/register. For more information about the entry process and conditions, please visit the award's official website: www.StevieAwards.com.

The organizers stated that the other categories of the award include: Websites, Applications, Annual Reports and Publications, the Company/Establishment Award, the Corporate Communication and Public Relations Award for Companies, the Customer Service Award, the Human Resources Award, the Individual Professionals Award, the Live and Virtual Events Award, the Management Award, the Marketing Award, the New Product and Product Management Award, the Social Media Award, the Sustainability Award, the Technology Award, the Video Award, and the Thought Leadership Award.