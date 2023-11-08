Askar, Kingdom of Bahrain: Recently, Midal Cables and Zayani Leasing in Bahrain signed a lease deal for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car, which is the first vehicle under Hyundai's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This is in line with Midal Cables' ongoing efforts to offer long-term solutions to lower its operational CO2 emissions.

The flagship model of Hyundai’s iconic electric vehicle line is this new model that Zayani Leasing is offering to its clients. Widely recognized as the winner of the 2022 World Car Awards, this model offers excellent features that combine with sustainability to create a modern and cutting-edge vehicle. Additionally, an effective EV charger manufactured under the Autel brand is included with the IONIQ 5 lease.

Midal Cables has been operating in an ethical and responsible manner, prioritizing Sustainable Development in line with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives. The environmental policy that Midal Cables adheres to places a high priority on using clean energy. All operations are conducted in accordance with national and international laws pertinent to environmental preservation as part of its vision.

Among Midal's environmental initiatives are the extensive installation of solar PV plants in its manufacturing facilities, the adoption of zero waste in its rolling and casting mills, the use of paperless documentation, and the recycling of process water.

Midal has skillfully integrated quality, safety, and environmental concerns into business development without sacrificing the needs of future generations.

