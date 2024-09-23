Cairo: MID Takseet, the leading provider of consumer finance solutions in the Egyptian market, announced a strategic partnership with Basata Pay, a fintech and digital solutions provider. This collaborative effort aims to facilitate installment payments, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and providing more flexible and efficient financial solutions.

Under this partnership, MID Taskseet customers will have the opportunity to activate their accounts and pay their installment obligations through Basata Pay's extensive payment network, comprising 34 branches strategically located across 19 governorates and 160,000 points of sale. This partnership will contribute to expediting the payment process and offering flexible financial services that are tailored to meet the diverse requirements of customers. Moreover, this strategic collaboration reflects MID Takseet’s unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience and fulfill their needs in a manner that is both convenient and efficient.

In this context, Mahmoud El Ghawas, CEO of MID Takseet, expressed his pride with the partnership with Basata Pay, saying, "We are very pleased with this strategic partnership with Basata Pay, which reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the highest levels of service to our customers."

El Ghawas added, "At MID Takseet, we are committed to integrating the latest technologies and payment solutions to enhance our customers' capabilities. Through our partnership with Basata Pay, a fintech specialist, we seek to provide flexible solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction. This cooperation enhances the payment and installment experience through a wide network of branches located in various governorates."

Mohamed Kord, Managing Director of Sales at Basata Pay, added, "We are excited about this endeavor that opens up new horizons for us to expand our customer base and provide flexible and integrated solutions that meet the growing needs of the market. This achievement enhances our ability to provide a distinguished and comprehensive payment experience, reflecting our deep commitment to providing value-added services that achieve the highest levels of satisfaction and trust among our customers. We believe that this step will enable us to build deeper relationships with our existing customers and expand the scope of our services to include new segments of the market, which will contribute effectively to developing and enhancing our presence locally."

It is worth noting that MID Takseet provides innovative non-banking financial solutions through a sophisticated range of services that are designed to catalyze the growth of both enterprises and individuals. Through its innovative programs and solutions, the company actively promotes financial inclusion and remains at the forefront of technological advancements, strengthening its position as a leading company in the consumer finance sector. MID Takseet enables the financing process through its mobile application and offers installment services for a range of products including electronics, educational services, and home furnishings, where the company has allocated approximately 750 million Egyptian pounds to expand the provision of installment services. The company is committed to providing tailored financing solutions for the retail and consumer goods sector, with a focus on efficiency, speed, and security to ensure a distinctive and luxurious customer experience.