Dubai, UAE – Microsoft’s global AI tour kicked off today in Dubai. At the event, with the strategic partnership of G42, several groundbreaking AI innovations were spotlighted, highlighting how Microsoft’s cutting-edge solutions are empowering organizations across industries in the UAE to achieve transformative outcomes for businesses of all sizes as well as the country’s citizens and residents.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated: “The UAE's swift embrace of AI is setting an ambitious benchmark. Across sectors like education, finance, energy, and retail, the innovations emerging here showcase the transformative power of AI in unlocking unparalleled opportunities for growth and progress. At Microsoft, we are honored to partner with forward-thinking organizations in the UAE, driving transformation in this new AI era and empowering them to shape a future characterized by innovation and resilience.”

The event brought together developers, innovators, and business leaders from key organizations in both the public and private sectors, as well as Microsoft executives including Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business & Industry Copilot at Microsoft; Jessica Hawk, Corporate Vice President, Data, AI and Digital Applications, Microsoft Product Marketing; and Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business & Industry Copilot at Microsoft, noted: “The pace of cloud and AI adoption in the UAE is remarkable. It’s impressive to see public and private sector organizations not only embracing the latest AI advancements but also rapidly developing their own cutting-edge applications. From AI-driven government services to intelligent customer engagement solutions, the level of innovation here reflects the UAE’s forward-thinking vision and its commitment to becoming a global hub for AI.”

During the event, Lamanna also met with senior executives from leading organizations in the UAE who have developed a diverse range of AI-powered solutions and initiatives by leveraging the power of Microsoft’s AI suite of solutions:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement’s AI-powered TAMM platform is delivering around 950 government services to citizens, residents, visitors and investors in the emirate with unparalleled efficiency. A major advancement in the delivery of government services in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Abu Dhabi government entities, federal entities, and private sector partners, including Microsoft and G42, TAMM provides 24/7 personalized service recommendations and features a conversational AI assistant in multiple languages, transforming customer experience in Abu Dhabi.

Alef Education is harnessing the power of AI to transform learning experiences for more than 1.1 million students worldwide. The company leads the development of innovative AI-powered learning solutions, including the Alef AI Tutor, designed to support student learning by tracking progress, identifying challenges, and personalizing learning paths to improve performance. This approach has resulted in a 12.1% improvement in student outcomes within one academic year.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully rolled out Copilot agents in its operations delivering natural, human-like interactions, enhancing both personal and professional productivity for users.

First Abu Dhabi Bank's (FAB) FAB Wealth RM AI Advisor tool enhances relationship managers' ability to provide performance insights for clients and their portfolios, using a comprehensive dashboard. The tool also simulates personalized investment recommendations, through personalized investment advice and proactive engagement. A number of benefits include increase in frontline productivity and improved service for clients.

Al-Futtaim's Blue AI, a groundbreaking feature within the Blue lifestyle app and the first AI platform of its kind in the Middle East, developed in the United Arab Emirates, empowers over five million customers in its first year to seamlessly interact with their favorite brands, offering tailored insights, dynamic engagement, and smart lifestyle guidance across the entire Blue ecosystem of products and services.

Microsoft’s commitment to the UAE is reflected in its continued investment in the country’s digital economy, including its data center regions and centers of excellence dedicated to finding solutions to pressing societal issues, such as the recently announced Center for Responsible AI and the AI for Good Lab. In addition, Microsoft announced its commitment to opening a Microsoft Engineering Center, a move to attract developers to the UAE to support the country’s increasing need for cutting edge technologies.

Microsoft's dedication to the UAE is further reinforced through its partnership with G42. The two organizations have embarked on a strategic collaboration to enhance digital transformation in the UAE through a joint sovereign cloud and AI offering. To date, Core42 and Microsoft have enabled several customers from the public sector and highly regulated industries, including First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Department of Government Enablement (DGE), TAMM, International Holding Company (IHC), to accelerate their adoption of Microsoft Azure Public Cloud and AI transformation while maintaining full compliance with UAE cyber security regulations. This has unleashed home-grown innovation and enabled the creation of AI driven solutions that have benefited residents, customers and the UAE economy as a whole.

