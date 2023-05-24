Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – Microsoft is participating in COMEX as the official Innovation Partner, where it will demonstrate industry-leading technological innovations and highlight the key role artificial intelligence (AI) plays in the successful digital transformation journeys of governments and businesses.

Held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, Microsoft’s booth at COMEX reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the accelerated adoption of technology amongst individuals, organizations, and across key sectors in line with Oman Vision 2040’s goal to transition the nation into a knowledge-based community.

“The Sultanate of Oman is setting up necessary infrastructure to accelerate economic diversification and introduce a series of digital innovations across vital sectors”, said Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni, Country Manager, Microsoft Oman and Bahrain. “AI is a defining technology of our time, and we are optimistic about what AI can do for industries and the society in the Sultanate. Microsoft has long been a trusted partner in digital change across The Sultanate of Oman; and at this year’s COMEX, we shall devote ourselves to helping delegates get ready for AI and make it work.”

COMEX serves as an opportunity for regional IT stakeholders to network with other innovators and share use case stories, allowing each to strengthen their own digital transformation programmes. Microsoft’s focus on AI readiness will further strengthen best practices and ensure that all delegates can return to their organisations with value-adding knowledge. Microsoft’s stand will feature 5 partners including Netways, PWC, Cypher Learning, Noventiq, and IITC (International Information Technology Co.); the Company’s experts will be participating in the COMEX International Conference discussing various topics such as E-services, Cybersecurity and Healthcare and Data & AI.

Through the Azure platform, the intelligent Microsoft Cloud offers public and private enterprises the ability to deliver new business models and boost the speed of innovation and time to market. Microsoft’s AI technologies are protected by industry-leading security measures and include advanced analytics, natural-language-processing, cognitive services, and IoT field-connection services. These technologies can connect the entire business, from the physical to the virtual.

