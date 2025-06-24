Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with HNW Research and Management Consultancy (HNW) under the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program. This strategic partnership aims to enrich the academic journey of engineering students through direct exposure to real-world challenges, industry practices and professional growth opportunities.

“This agreement is a reflection of our continued efforts to embed meaningful industry collaboration into the fabric of engineering education,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering. “By working closely with forward-thinking partners like HNW Research and Management Consultancy, we are creating pathways that equip our students with the skills, exposure and confidence needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced and innovation-driven economy.”

As part of the agreement, HNW will offer annual internship placements for AUS students providing them with practical, on-site training and engagement. The collaboration also involves joint supervision of selected capstone and research projects, delivery of keynote sessions by HNW experts and participation in research and development initiatives tied to graduation and course-based projects.

Dr. Hassan Khudair, Director General of HNW, said: “At HNW, we’ve proudly employed dozens of AUS alumni over the years—particularly from the industrial engineering program due to their exceptional calibre and adaptability. We’re excited to deepen that connection by contributing industry knowledge and market insight to help prepare AUS graduates for real-world demands. Our consulting model is built on genuine partnership: we work hand-in-hand with government entities to co-create solutions rooted in customer-centric research and collaboration. It’s a distinctive mindset—but one that is essential for the kind of meaningful public sector transformation that HNW is known for pioneering. We’re thrilled to partner with one of the region’s most prestigious universities to further that mission.”

To further support student development, HNW will offer discounted rates on all its training programs for AUS students, with specific details to be announced separately. Job opportunities offered by HNW will also be shared with AUS alumni and master’s students, strengthening their access to relevant career pathways.

HNW is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the design and implementation of government service transformation programs, aimed at improving customer experience and institutional efficiency across the public sector in the region.

An initiative of the College of Engineering, the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program connects high-achieving students with leading industry partners for hands-on, career-shaping experiences. Through exclusive internships, research collaboration, expert mentorship and advanced training, the program prepares students to tackle real-world challenges with creativity, technical expertise and professional readiness.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.