DUBAI, - At day two of the Arabian Travel Market 2022, Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) reaffirmed that its premier dining destination, Bujairi Terrace, will open later this year.

Located just minutes from the centre of Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh and with uninterrupted views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, Bujairi Terrace is well positioned to be the region’s new dining hot-spot.

It will feature 21 brands ranging from international fine dining to authentic Saudi cuisine and a range of seasonal pop-ups, including four Michelin-starred restaurants Bruno, Tatel, Hakkasan and Long Chim.

The 15,000 sqm dining destination will champion local culinary stars in the Kingdom, offering the perfect platform to showcase their cuisine and revealing Saudi’s culinary talent to the world.

Bujairi Terrace pays homage to Diriyah’s historical and cultural significance as a global gathering place and an historic crossroad of cultures. Guests will dine in restaurants designed in traditional Najdi style architecture, surrounded by the natural beauty of Wadi Hanifah and breathtaking views of At-Turaif.

At-Turaif stands at the centre of Diriyah, a magnificent collection of beautifully preserved mud-brick palaces which was the first capital of Saudi Arabia. Imbued with Saudi Arabia’s national history and identity and the first centre of authority of the Al Saud dynasty, At-Turaif was a defining cultural influence on the broader Arabian Peninsula, making it the Kingdom’s most important heritage site.

Bujairi Terrace forms part of DGDA’s $50.6 billion masterplan that will transform Diriyah into one of the world’s most exciting cultural tourist destinations. Hospitality, commercial, retail and nature offerings will both leverage and elevate the exceptionally distinctive character and cultural importance of the area and support DGDA’s overall mission to share, protect and celebrate Saudi Arabia’s national heritage. It is anticipated that the development will add $7.2 billion USD (27 billion SAR) to the Kingdom’s GDP, provide 55,000 job opportunities and attract 27 million visitors annually.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, DGDA, stated: “We are excited to welcome the world to Diriyah; demonstrating the aspirations and progress of Vision 2030 set forth by His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman. As part of our mandate to create a world-class lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, Bujairi Terrace exemplifies the excellence of Saudi cuisine and culinary talent, and invites visitors locally, regionally and globally to experience Saudi culture through its cuisine and warm hospitality.”

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

