Dubai, UAE – Global recruitment specialist Michael Page has released the Emiratisation Salary Guide 2025, created to support organisations in aligning their hiring strategies with UAE government nationalisation targets including newly introduced quotas for SMEs and sector-specific mandates.

Emiratisation Quotas

With the Emiratisation initiative evolving rapidly, private sector companies with 50 or more employees are now required to grow their Emirati workforce by 2% annually, aiming for a 10% increase by 2026.

Also, businesses with 20–49 employees operating in 14 key sectors including finance, ICT, healthcare, education, hospitality, construction, are now required to hire at least two Emirati nationals by 2025. Banking, insurance, and professional services must achieve set Emiratisation quotas.

The guide provides real-time salary benchmarks, sector-specific insight and comparison of private vs public sector for UAE Nationals offering clarity in a competitive Emiratisation landscape.

Jon Ede, Regional Director, UAE said, “We’re speaking to more and more clients who are unsure about how to approach Emiratisation strategically, not just to stay compliant, but to build teams that are truly future-ready. With the government now requiring onshore companies with 50+ employees to grow their Emirati workforce by 2% annually, businesses are under more pressure than ever. This guide gives them a clear picture of where salaries stand today, so they can plan properly and act confidently.”

Michael Page’s Emiratisation Salary Guide 2025 highlights salary trends across priority sectors and outlines strategies to help businesses attract and retain Emirati talent while staying compliant with government quotas and industry expectations.

Ian Pollington, Operating Director – Emiratisation, added:

“There’s still a lot of confusion in the market around what competitive compensation looks like for Emirati professionals, especially when comparing public vs. private sector roles. With UAE nationals making up just around 13% of the total population, demand is high and competition is strong. Our guide helps employers understand what’s realistic, what’s competitive, and where the talent is available. It’s built from real conversations, real placements, and real data.”

Topics featured in the guide include:

Sector-specific Emirati salary benchmarks

Public vs private sector pay differences

Strategic tips for meeting Emiratisation targets

The Michael Page Emiratisation Salary Guide 2025 is now available for download.

Access the full free guide: https://www.michaelpage.ae/emiratisation-salary-guide?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=emrsalaryguide2025

About Michael Page:

Michael Page is a global recruitment consultancy and part of PageGroup, operating across 36 countries. With a long-standing presence in the UAE, Michael Page supports clients in sourcing top talent across all major sectors including a dedicated Emiratisation division focused exclusively on UAE National recruitment.

Media Contact:

Taronish Dastoor

Marketing Manager, Michael Page Middle East and Africa

taronishdastoor@michaelpage.ae