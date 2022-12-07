MIAMI —After winning Miami’s emerge Americas Startup competition judged by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, Togal.AI’s team set their sights on going international.

This week, they traveled from Miami to Dubai to compete in The Big 5—the world’s largest construction event of more than 38,000 companies from 60 countries. After several rounds of pitching, judges announced today that Togal.AI won first place in the Start-Up City Pitch Competition — featuring the most innovative, disruptive and agile players in construction tech focused on shaping the future of construction.

Togal’s founder and CEO Patrick Murphy and founding member Johnny Maghzal accepted the award today at the annual Construction Impact Awards at Dubai’s World Trade Center.

“We are proud to show that technology born in Miami can stand out amongst some of the top innovations in the world in the construction space,” Patrick Murphy, Togal.AI Founder and CEO said.

Togal.AI uses machine learning to automatically estimate construction plans and take-offs — compressing weeks of work into mere seconds. Estimators at Coastal Construction, the largest General Contractor in Florida, used Togal to cut their workload by 40 percent – saving around $1 million per year and 10,000 hours of work.

“With Togal, crews save time, money and can break ground faster,” Murphy added. “The construction industry has been slow to adopt AI, but with supply chain strains, labor shortages and record-high material prices, contractors are now looking for innovations like Togal to become more efficient.”

As the first place winner, Togal will receive a $25,000 curated marketing package, have the chance to partner with ALEC Engineering & Contracting for a pilot to expand Togal.AI’s reach, be part of the Startup City Fellowship, and be considered for CESC’s affiliate program, a global incentive to help startups scale their companies.

ABOUT TOGAL.AI

Based in Miami, Florida, Togal.AI is one of the fastest-growing precon softwares, with hundreds of users from some of the world’s largest contractors. Togal was the winner of the 2022 Miami’s emerge Americas Startup competition judged by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, was selected for Venture Atlanta, and has made BuiltWorlds’ Pre-Construction 50 List two years in a row, which names the hottest, construction-tech companies in the world.