MUSCAT: MG Motor inaugurated its 13th showroom in the city of Buraimi on 13th July, 2022 to offer its high-quality products in the region. Several senior staff members and distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony of the showroom, which was inaugurated by Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani - CEO, MHD ACERE & Mr. Tom Lee - Managing Director, SAIC Motor Middle East

In addition to MHD's existing showrooms in Ibri, Sinaw, Sur, Nizwa, and more, this new branch in Buraimi is an integral part of a larger, multifaceted MHD facility, catering to consumers' various needs in the area.

Mr. Mohsin Al Bahrani described the event as “a long-awaited step” to expose potential customers to the successful automotive brand and “make aftersale services more readily available to current clients”. “Our company is proud to be a distributor for MG as a brand that is committed to delivering engaging and differentiated experiences to its customers”, the MHD ACERE CEO added.

Newly opened in Buraimi, this showroom offers MG's latest range of stylish, highly equipped, and affordable cars. The MG GT, MG5 and MG6 sedans are part of this range. All of which are sleek, stylish, and fun to drive. The MG motor SUV lineup includes MG ZS, MG HS, MG RX5, MG RX8, all powerful, versatile SUVs.

With MG's new lineup of sedans and SUVs, there is something for everyone. MG's latest fastback sedan, the GT, features a coupe-like design featuring MG's latest design philosophy. This vehicle's exterior features a wide stance, a fastback silhouette, and aerodynamic, flowing body lines that make it immediately appealing. Its performance is as impressive as its looks. With two engine variants, it dazzles from the moment it is ignited. With 173 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, this car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds.

Get ready to embrace the journeys of life in style with the exciting MG 5 model. The Standard, Comfort, and Deluxe trim levels boast outstanding performance and state-of-the-art features such as Interactive Technology, 5-Star NCAP Safety, 1.5L CVT, Dual Cooling Cycle Engine, and 29 storage spaces. It is not a surprise this is one of the most popular MG sedans in Oman.

Also available in three trim levels, the MG 6 is one of the most attractive MG sedans. Combined with its sporty styling, the 1.5L turbocharged engine gives this model a lively performance. It features stability control and a 5-star C-NCAP safety rating to ensure your safety.

The MG HS belongs to the exciting MG Motor selection SUV category thanks to its innovative X-Motion design concept. With the MG HS, you will be able to experience life like never before. With its 2.0-liter High-Efficiency Turbo Engine and praiseworthy design, you will be able to live life like you never have.

It is impossible to forget a journey in the MG RX5. Incorporating an 8-inch touchscreen console, violin-style tail lights, and a sporty yet elegant design, the MG RX5 perfectly captures the brand's philosophy. The interior has a spacious feel with up to 1639 liters of storage space, and the sunroof it features is one of the largest. There are also a variety of finishes to choose from, such as Red, Blue, Black, White, and Silver.

A seven-seater SUV with a reputation for being bold, capable, and stylish, the MG RX8 is another class-leading model. Vehicles in this category should be equipped with all the features necessary to set them apart from the competition and the RX8 checks all the boxes. In any terrain, the MG RX8 is unbeatable thanks to its 2.0-liter engine coupled with automatic transmission. This car's impressive safety features, technology-enhanced controls, and stunning appearance further impress.

In the MG lineup, there is also the MG ZS, another hot SUV. In spite of its British design and engineering, the MG ZS is already popular in the Middle East due to its contemporary design and powerful engine. A new engine, improved styling, and the most advanced technology are just a few of the features found in this stylish crossover.

Since its founding in 1924, MG has been recognized for its history, awards, and accomplishments. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Customers can use the platform https://mg-om.com/buy-online/ to select vehicles from the available stock, reserve vehicles, make online payments and schedule home delivery. Furthermore, customers have the option of booking test drives or contacting the customer service team if they have any questions.

-Ends-