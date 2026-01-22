Illustrious Dubai Marathon celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026

MG to provide support vehicles, including the race’s lead car

MG Motor has been appointed as Official Automotive Partner for the 2026 and 2027 editions of the Dubai Marathon, bringing one of the Middle East’s best-selling car brands together with the oldest and fastest international marathon in the region.

As part of the partnership, MG will provide a dedicated fleet of support vehicles to support race operations, logistics, and event infrastructure, including the race’s lead car. The fleet will feature the new MG HS Hybrid+ SUV alongside the fully electric Cyberster roadster, showcasing MG Motor’s evolving portfolio of efficient hybrid and electric vehicles.

Chosen for its exceptional endurance and operational efficiency, the MG HS Hybrid+ delivers a driving range of up to 1,287 km, making it ideally suited to the demands of a world-class marathon. Its advanced hybrid powertrain and intelligent energy management system ensure smooth, low-consumption performance throughout extended race-day use, from leading runners to supporting event logistics, while regenerative braking and refined ride comfort support long-duration, real-world driving.

Taking place on February 1, the 2026 Dubai Marathon will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic race — the first in the region to achieve World Athletics Gold Label status. The event is expected to welcome around 20,000 runners from across the globe, competing in three race distances: 4 km, 10 km, and the full 42.195 km marathon.

Junaid Bukhari, Marketing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “The Dubai Marathon provides a powerful platform to connect MG Motor with a diverse, forward-looking community that values movement, resilience, and everyday performance. Through this partnership, we are able to showcase how our vehicles are designed to support real-world journeys while reinforcing MG’s growing role in lifestyle-led initiatives that promote active, inclusive communities across the UAE.”

Since its regional launch in 2015, MG has rapidly grown to become one of the top five best-selling automotive manufacturers in the GCC. The company sold over 70,000 vehicles last year and is present in 12 markets across the MENA region. Across the UAE, MG operates six showrooms – in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah – and six service centres.

MG Motor’s growing new energy portfolio highlights the brand’s focus on advanced powertrain technologies and real-world usability. Alongside the MG HS Hybrid+, the fully electric Cyberster showcases MG’s performance-oriented electric capabilities, combining zero-emissions driving with striking design and engaging dynamics. Complementing this is the MG 8 PHEV, which pairs plug-in hybrid efficiency with long-distance practicality, offering a class-leading driving range of up to 1,655 km through intelligent energy management and advanced battery technology. Together, these models underline MG Motor’s commitment to innovation, electrification, and delivering high-performance, efficient mobility solutions tailored to modern drivers.

A key pillar of MG’s customer proposition is its focus on ownership confidence, supported by a comprehensive manufacturer warranty offering of up to six years or 200,000 km on eligible models, subject to market terms and conditions. Complementing this, MG continues to invest in aftersales infrastructure across the region, including a dedicated regional training centre in the UAE and two regional spare parts warehouses, contributing to strong parts availability levels across its dealer network.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 102 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contacts

Bashar Alrfooh

Performance Communications

Email : bashar@performancecomms.com

Khalil Dagher

MG Motor Middle East

Email : khalil.dagher@smil.com