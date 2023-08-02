New version of the region’s most-beloved all-electric SUV from the British-born brand is now available in select markets.

MG ZS EV joins the MG HS PHEV as part of the brand’s exciting line-up.

MG ZS EV boasts charging capability of up to 80% in just 40 minutes, with an estimated range of 440 kilometers* on a single charge.

Middle East: MG Motor has launched a new, updated version of its most-popular fully electric SUV for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the New 2024 MG ZS EV. The British-born car brand’s newest model offers truly affordable, family-friendly zero-emissions driving in a stylish and technologically-advanced package, and is another sign of MG’s commitment to developing cutting-edge New Energy Vehicles (NEV).

Available in select markets across the region – Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, and the UAE - the arrival of the New MG ZS EV follows the recent introduction of the brand’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the MG HS PHEV, and represents yet another significant milestone for MG Motor as it expands its NEV portfolio to meet the rising demand of customers in the region.

The New 2024 MG ZS EV embodies the next evolution in electric vehicle technology, combining an exceptional driving experience and stylish design with cutting-edge technology at an affordable price point. With the option of two powerful battery packs, this electric car is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, scenic rides, and much more.

The New 2024 MG ZS EV is equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, with two battery options of 51 KW and 77 KW delivering a maximum power output of 176.75 PS and a torque of 280 Nm. The range of the vehicle is 280 KM with 51 KW battery pack and 385 kilometres from 77 KW battery pack, allowing for longer distances without charging.

Its motor accelerates the car from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The advanced automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts for an extra-smooth drive, while the driver can also choose between three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport - to customise their driving experience further.

An award-winning fully electric model in its segment, the New 2024 MG ZS EV offers a number of different charging solutions, ensuring optimal convenience for its users. With the rapid charging option, the vehicle can be charged up to 80% in just 40 minutes and from a standard charging point, the estimated time takes around 8.5 to 9 hours.

The charging port, located behind the grille, provides easy access for the user. An updated charging indicator allows drivers to easily check the car's battery level at a glance. The New 2024 MG ZS EV also features a V2L reverse charging function, enabling users to connect external devices and power them using the car's own battery.

MG’s newest model builds on the expressive design language showcased by the first-generation model. The New MG ZS EV's elegant and attractive exterior design makes it a true eye-catcher on the road. Its sleek, grille-less front, 'Silverstone' front lights, and newly designed 'Phantom' LED tail lamps exude style and sophistication.

The interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, and the foldable rear seat expands the load capacity. In the front, a 10.1" floating touchscreen control panel provides easy access to various features, and the all-digital 7" virtual cluster displays essential information. The 6-speaker sound system creates an immersive 3D sound effect, and multiple USB ports and a wireless phone charger cater to the charging needs of all passengers while on the move.

As with all MG cars, the new model is equipped with some of the latest technological features. The Park Assist feature, equipped with 360° cameras, ensures worry-free parking. The vehicle is also equipped with MG Pilot, an advanced suite of partially automated driver-assistance technologies, enhancing driving safety and providing drivers with added confidence on the road.

Prioritising occupant safety, the New MG ZS EV comes with Electronic Stability Program as standard, including eight safety functions, with ABS, EBD, CBC, TCS, VDC, HAZ, HHC, BDW enhancing driving stability in extreme road conditions or in situations involving aggressive driving to ensure driving safety.

The New 2024 MG ZS EV is available in COM or LUX options, with highly competitive pricing to be announced shortly according to the market. The new model also benefits from the brand’s acclaimed 8 years/200,000 km battery warranty.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East and North Africa commented: "MG Motor has long been at the forefront of new energy developments in the car industry, and the launch of the New MG ZS EV reinforces our commitment in this field. We are determined to meet the varied needs of our customers around the region, while taking into account the specific requirements in individual local markets, so offering this new model is indicative of this focus."

With the introduction of the New MG ZS EV, MG is re-emphasizing its credentials as a leader in offering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions across the MENA region and globally.

*Subject to driving conditions

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

