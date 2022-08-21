MG Developments signs a partnership with the Expertise Consultancy House DSC International to supervise the implementation of The Mark, the company’s mixed-use project, in the NAC.

Mohamed Metawee, CEO of MG Developments, says that the company contracts with DSC International, headed by Dr.Nabil Elharazi, to prepare the integrated designs and supervise the implementation of The Mark project in the NAC.

This partnership aims to ensure that the project has a distinct design and goes in line with the decision of the NAC Company to oblige companies to contract with engineering consultancy offices classified as an expertise house.

Additionally, The Mark investments amount to EGP 350 mn. The completion rate of the project reaches about 20%, which is built in a modern and smart way on an area of ​​3, 200 meters, with a construction rate of only 30%. Further, the mall features a ground floor, 10 high floors, and three basement floors, with a variety of unit spaces to create for commercial, administrative, medical, and hotel activities.

Metawee confirms that the company offers a prominent finishing system for the units. The administrative units and offices are fully finished. Moreover, the hotel apartments are ready and fully furnished, while the commercial units and shops will be finished with the Shell & Core system.

On her part, Aya El-Shenawy, head of the commercial sector at MG Developments explains that the project is located in the New Capital’s Downtown area near the Monorail station, the metro in the capital, the Central Park, the Green River, and the Mosque of Egypt.

Aya El-Shennawy stated that the consulting house of expertise "DSC International" was chosen, led by Prof. Dr. Nabil El-Harazi, due to his experience of more than 40 years, as he has completed many projects in various disciplines, both within Egypt and in Arab countries such as the Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, and Madagascar, including the Movenpick Hotel in Ain Sokhna, Tulip El Alamein Hotel, Madagascar Hotel, Hilton Soma Bay, the headquarters of the CIB Bank, Al Galala Hospital, Kenya Hospital, Karbala Hospital, Galala University, King Salman University, Al Salam Stadium, and many commercial centers in Mostakbal City, as he also completed many projects in the new administrative capital, including the sports city in NAC, which includes the handball stadium on which the World Cup competitions were held in 2021, the IFA commercial administrative building, and the Pukka commercial center.

El-Shenawy adds that the company pumps about EGP 50 mn into the project, which is characterized by the diversity of units and internal divisions on each floor, as the ground floor includes 9 commercial units, shops, restaurants, and cafes with areas starting from 40 meters, The height of the unit is 4.72 meters, and there is also a pharmacy with an area of ​​110 square meters, and the first floor includes 10 medical units and fully equipped clinics, with areas starting from 40 meters, and the height of the unit is 3.44 meters, and 1.8 meters wide, and from the second floor to the floor, the sixth is fully finished administrative units and offices with areas starting from 31 meters, and each floor includes 15 offices, while from the seventh floor to the tenth floor it includes fully furnished and air-conditioned hotel apartments and apartments with areas starting from 37 meters, and each floor includes 14 apartments.

