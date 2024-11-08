Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Meydan Free Zone continues to strengthen its role as a premier hub for entrepreneurs and startups with its latest initiative focused on fostering international collaborations. Recently, Meydan Free Zone hosted a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lari Exchange, attended by Fuaad Abbas Darwish Lari, Chief Executive Officer, and key members of the Lari Exchange team.

The ceremony was led by Mohammed bin Humaidan, Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone. He emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This MOU represents a vital step in our collaboration with Lari Exchange. We look forward to exploring innovative pathways for economic growth and creating new opportunities for businesses in both regions.”

Meydan Free Zone and Lari Exchange aim to develop substantial economic synergies, leveraging Dubai’s position as a global business hub and Lari Exchange’s expertise in financial services. This strategic partnership is expected to enhance market access for both entities, driving growth in various sectors, including finance and entrepreneurship.

Following the signing ceremony, the Lari Exchange delegation, including Santhana Krishnan Murali (Senior Manager, Card Services Unit), Arockiaraj Chinnaian (Manager, Correspondent & Agent Relationship Department), Robin Varghese (Head, Compliance Department) and Zulfiqar H. Bilgrami (Head, Branch Operations Department) were given a tour of Meydan Free Zone’s state-of-the-art facilities. They experienced firsthand the advanced infrastructure and digital innovations designed to support emerging businesses.

Meydan Free Zone remains dedicated to fostering economic growth while solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a world-class business hub. With its fully digital processes and 24/7 services, Meydan Free Zone ensures that entrepreneurs and investors are equipped with the support they need to succeed.

Meydan Free Zone is a world-class business hub located in the heart of Dubai, offering entrepreneurs and startups an ideal environment to thrive. Positioned strategically near Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, the free zone provides seamless access to key trade routes via Dubai’s airports and seaports. With a fully digital, paperless platform, Meydan Free Zone simplifies business setup and management through an award-winning customer portal that supports services like instant digital IBANs, visa applications, and e-commerce solutions. Whether you’re looking to start, scale, or diversify your business, Meydan Free Zone offers a vibrant entrepreneurial community with the infrastructure and flexibility to support growth.

