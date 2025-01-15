Dubai: Meydan, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 529 million contract to Bhatia General Contracting Co. (L.L.C) for the construction of Naya at District One. Nestled in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, this resort-inspired residential development combines tranquil lagoon-side living with sophisticated design and curated amenities.

Naya at District One comprises three green-roof residential towers featuring 456 spacious one-, two, three-, and four-bedroom apartments and lagoon villas. Bhatia General Contracting Co. (L.L.C), an award-winning independent contracting and construction company with over four decades of experience in the region, will undertake the construction of Tower 1 (G+20), Tower 2 (G+12), and Tower 3 (G+16), along with amenities. The project is scheduled to be completed by Q3 2027.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “With its sophisticated design and curated amenities, Naya at District One sets a new standard for master-planned residential developments in the UAE. Here, residents can connect with nature, enjoy resort-style amenities and experience the very best of upscale living. We are pleased to partner with an experienced company like Bhatia General Contracting Co. on this project to turn our vision for Naya into reality and further enrich Dubai's vibrant real estate landscape.”

Ajay Bhatia, Chairman, Bhatia General Contracting Co. (L.L.C), said: “We are honoured to work with Dubai Holding Real Estate for the construction of Naya at District One and bring our expertise and innovation to a project that epitomises luxury and precision. Our decades of experience and unwavering commitment to quality will ensure timely delivery of this exceptional development, reflecting our shared vision for excellence.”

Naya at District One prioritises the well-being of residents with a wealth of amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, sports courts, sprawling green spaces and a rooftop lounge. Families can enjoy dedicated children's play areas and pools. Direct access to the 35-hectare Crystal Lagoon and its beaches offers endless opportunities for kayaking, paddle boarding and other water sports. Located in District One, Naya is just 4 kilometres from the heart of Downtown Dubai, 10 minutes from Meydan Racecourse, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Located in one of Dubai’s most prestigious areas, District One is a master-planned community that seamlessly blends luxury and nature. District One is designed for indoor-outdoor living, with 60% of the area dedicated to open green spaces, it offers over 8 kilometres of cycling and running tracks as well as 14 kilometres of pristine shoreline living, redefining modern indoor-outdoor lifestyles.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bcw-global.com

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.