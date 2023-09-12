METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona, the first European lifestyle resort operated by Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), is welcoming its first guests.

The elegant resort is perfectly situated in the high-end neighbourhood between Marbella and Estepona on the glistening Costa del Sol coastline, conveniently reachable via direct Etihad flights this summer.

The launch follows the success of METT Hotel & Beach Resort in Bodrum, Turkey, and is set to change the face of the relaxed luxury travel offering in the Costa del Sol, meeting the increasingly sophisticated desires of an evolving demographic of travellers.

The contemporary yet charming Andalucian property boasts 249 rooms and suites, each with spectacular views of the pool, sea or garden, and its restaurants and entertainment offering comprises of some Dubai’s best-loved dining destinations including beach club Azure, Greek restaurant Ammos and Italian eatery, Isola Ristorante.

The hotel’s three F&B venues are international award-winning brands, with the stunning Azure Beach Club launching its fifth location following success in Dubai and Beirut, and two more soon to open in Doha and Vietnam. The Marbella venue of the popular Ammos Greek Restaurant will be its third after Dubai and Ibiza, while Isola Ristorante, the contemporary Italian concept, is opening its third following Dubai and Bodrum locations (and is also set to open in Morocco and Milano before the end of the year).

GCC guests who are familiar with these UAE-founded experiences now have the opportunity to enjoy them in a fresh and authentically Spanish way – from the delicious, locally-sourced produce used in every restaurant, to the Andalucian charm woven into the hotel’s modern minimalist design, which features elegant sea blues, warm natural wood, traditional terracotta tiles, relaxed linen fabrics and natural hand-woven accessories.

General Manager, Sergio Tamayo Domíngez of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of our Marbella resort and bring Sunset Hospitality Group to Spain. The elegance, luxury, and lifestyle that Marbella is renowned for are reflective of the METT name, and our renowned Azure, Ammos, and Isola brands.”

METT Marbella is 40 minutes from Gibraltar airport, and convenient 14 kilometres from Marbella’s picturesque town centre, 13 kilometres from the historical Estepona and just 9 kilometres from Puerto Banus.

For more information or to book, please visit www.mettsocialliving.com/marbella

About METT Hotels & Resorts - Social Living™

METT Hotels & Resorts is a refined and laid-back collection of lifestyle hotels and resorts dotted around unique locations. Founded in 2020 by Sunset Hospitality Group, METT puts dining, entertainment and shared interactions at the heart of the guest experience. www.mettsocialliving.com

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 15 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

For more information, please contact:

MAIA

Alessandra Fernandez

Account Director

alessandra@themaiacollection.me

https://themaiacollection.me/